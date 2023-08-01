Irina Shayk Keeps Low Profile in a Black Coat and Hat in NYC After Tom Brady Romance Rumors

Irina Shayk tried to maintain a low profile following her overnight rendezvous with Tom Brady. The Russian model was seen entering a black SUV on Friday in New York City, and the images were acquired exclusively by Page Six.

📸 Tom Brady and supermodel Irina Shayk spotted in LA pic.twitter.com/OKryzr9hfv — Tom Brady Daily (@tombradymedia) July 24, 2023

The mother of one wore a thick black coat over her black sweatshirt, black leggings, and black shoes, even though the temperature outside was in the mid-90s. She donned a black hat, black sunglasses, and a black duffel bag slung over her shoulder. Almost a week after Page Six originally revealed that Shayk and Brady, 45, had spent the night at his house, the two were seen together in public. Despite that meeting, many sources have verified to the outlet that the ex-athlete and Shayk are involved in a "casual" relationship.

The former NFL player reportedly picked up Shayk from the Hotel Bel-Air and transported her to his Los Angeles home, as reported by the news outlet. Brady drove the 37-year-old Sports Illustrated cover girl back to the hotel around 9:30 a.m. the next morning. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback picked up Shayk and drove back to his home in his black Rolls-Royce the same afternoon. The athlete was spotted tenderly stroking Shayk's face as they stopped at a red light during their car journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irina shayk (@irinashayk)

Page Six reports that during the highly publicized wedding of Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick, famous model Irina Shayk made "a beeline" for newly single Tom Brady and hardly let him out of her sight throughout the weekend's festivities. But Brady's manager flatly refuted the story, saying it is "totally fictional."

The wedding of the rich art heir to the model Headrick took place in Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, and both Brady and Shayk were in attendance. There were also many celebrities and high-fliers there, such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Serena and Venus Williams, Miami nightlife expert David Grutman, and auctioneer Simon de Pury.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madison Headrick Nahmad (@madison.headrick)

The insider revealed to the outlet, "She followed him around all weekend; she was throwing herself at him." Shayk's representative at Society Management, Cheri Bowen, addressed the rumors surrounding her love interests, saying, "This story is completely false. It is a totally malicious and fictional account of the evening."

In October, Brady announced his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, his wife of 13 years. Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, are the children they've raised together. Together with Bradley Cooper of "The Hangover" fame, Shayk has a 6-year-old daughter named Lea. After dating for four years, they broke up in 2019.

She dated soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo from 2009 to 2015 and was said to have dated Kanye West for a short time last year. Rumors spread online that Brady was dating the newly single Reese Witherspoon, but this proved out to be untrue.

