Irina Shayk Cuts Off Her “Loose Lipped” Friends in Bid to Make Her Relationship With Tom Brady Work

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk have taken the media, fans, and close ones by surprise with their budding romance. The former Victoria's Secret supermodel is taking no chances and doesn't want to "scare off" the former NFL quarterback star with unnecessary 'publicity and rumors'. As per Page Six, Shayk is apparently sorting out her inner circle and cutting ties with "loose-lipped" friends to "prevent leaks." An insider has revealed that the Russian beauty "really wants this to work" and that "Brady is her white whale. He's an all-American nice guy."

The two set the rumor mills running when they were spotted for the first time on July 24 cozying up in a car after spending a weekend-long date at Brady’s Los Angeles pad. Later on July 28th, the power couple was spotted enjoying a 'private' dinner date night at the posh Sushi Azabu in Tribeca. "It was just the two of them. They were just in their own little world. They clearly didn't want to be around people," an insider shared. According to People, their relationship is moving at a fast pace since the two recently spent 48 hours i.e. Sunday and Monday together at a boutique hotel, The Twenty Two, in Mayfair, London. The couple were later photographed leaving the hotel separately the next day. Brady was seen leaving through the side entrance at around 7.20 a.m. and Shayk left from a different entrance almost five minutes later.

As per Daily Mail, the 46-year-old NFL star made the impromptu visit to London early Sunday morning after attending the match between his newly-purchased team Birmingham City FC, and Leeds United. During the match, Birmingham City FC beat Leeds United 1-0. Brady has joined as the Chairman of the new Advisory Board at Birmingham City FC.

As per a close source, who disclosed the details of their relationship to Daily Mail, "Tom is really ecstatic that this is happening, he feels that they totally get each other, and he really finds her extremely interesting, entrepreneurial, and has a clever sense of humor that really appeals to everything he is all about. She is not just a fling, he too, wants to make this work." The source continued, "He always told himself after his divorce that he would only get involved with someone that a future could be made, someone he could eventually introduce to his kids. He really thinks very highly of her and where this relationship could go. He has zero worry with her, they seem to get each other and get along quite well."

Reportedly, the current romantic pair met for the first time at billionaire art heir, Joe Nahmad and model Madison Headrick’s exotic destination wedding in Sardinia in June.

A source had revealed that time to Page Six that Shayk “was throwing herself” at the retired quarterback star throughout the weekend during the event. This however, was disputed by Brady's agency, "They really clicked in May at the wedding. They've been in touch ever since then, trying to line up schedules to meet. They have a lot of chemistry. They're excited to see where it goes but it's still early days."

