Whitney Cummings Says Women ‘Normalized Some Wild Stuff’ & Need To Be More ‘Unapologetic’

While discussing the 'Just Say Vagina' campaign, the comedian opened up about her favorite podcast guest and teased a topic for her next special.

Whitney Cummings has spent the better part of her career unapologetically advocating for women’s rights, be it through her stand-up routines, as the co-creator of a female-driven show, or on her podcast. According to the introduction of her first book, 2017’s I’m Fine…And Other Lies, Whitney spent the better part of the last decade “rewiring her brain,” learning to take up space in a world that has taught her to apologize for who she is. She has struggled with an eating disorder, toxic relationships, and trying to break into the comedy world as a female comedian who isn’t afraid to talk about sensitive or taboo topics.

In that same 2017 book, Whitney listed Paul Reiser and George Carlin as her influences, as she wrote they made her “question everything” and allowed her to see that the mundane can be funny. Although she uses everyday situations of schadenfreude as the basis of her comedy routines, she also knows the importance of the work she is doing. By speaking out about the struggles women face in society as a whole, she is trying to break the stigma around women’s healthcare, specifically their reproductive health.

That’s what led her to partner with birth control company Annovera, and its “Just Say Vagina” campaign. Their idea to make talking about the vagina more commonplace and comfortable in society perfectly melds with Whitney’s own ideas about the changes that need to occur to better protect women and give them the tools needed to be their own advocates in the healthcare realm, in particular, and also in the greater world. As she stated, the fight begins with words and how things are framed. When using the word becomes more comfortable, further change will be easier to create.

Whitney seems to be using all the tools at her disposal to help improve the lives of women around the world.

Caitlyn Wisser: I’ve been catching up on your ‘Good For You’ podcast. It’s awesome, I love it. I saw your one with Alison Brie, she’s fantastic.

Whitney Cummings: Alison Brie is a unicorn of a person. I mean it’s just like, try to find a flaw, I dare you. It’s like I can’t even be jealous. With Olivia Munn, it was like, ‘I’m jealous of you. Straight up.’ Alison Brie, I’m like, ‘I’m jealous of you but I also want you to win.’ Huge heart, that girl.

CW: So speaking of, did you have a favorite interviewee from that first year?

WC: That’s so hard. I think Lex Fridman, he’s an AI researcher. I get starstruck by scientists, I had Andrew Huberman on, who’s a neuroscientist, those are the people I really freak out about. Then when Kesha is there, I’m like, ‘Can you give me a minute?’ She’s also my friend, I tend to only have people who I really think are good people and don’t have egos. I say no to a lot of people that are creepy. I’m not going to be like, ‘So what was it like on set?’ My thing is, ‘What pills are you on?’ I don’t do small talk, I don’t do unctuous, like suck-up stuff.

Dave Grohl, you can’t really go wrong with Dave Grohl. Fred Armisen, David Sedaris, Bill Burr, Kaley Cuoco is next week. I’ve known her for 18 years. It’s fun because I have lots of stories about these people that no one talks about. So I’m kind of psyched.

CW: How’s your tour going? I know you had to delay that a little bit.

WC: My tour is nonexistent, it’s been canceled an innumerable number of times and hopefully will be in the summer. I’m still going to be doing shows in Texas in January and Florida maybe. Little club shows, outdoor shows.

CW: Is Taylor Tomlinson coming with you?

WC: Taylor and I, we were doing shows together outside. She’s a headliner, so I want to bring her as much as I can, but she also has her own career and we were just doing that because we were in our own kind of bubble.

CW: So tell me a little about what you’re doing with Annovera.

WC: The thing is, I’ve spent my whole career getting in trouble for saying vagina on stage and being a dirty comic. Being raunchy and sharp-tongued. It’s like when you say vagina, everybody laughs. I don’t even know why. Basically, I’ve been defined by it. I’ve been defined by saying a word that describes something that half the population of the world has and the other half wants to be near. And I’m gross for saying it. I spent my childhood and teenage years walking on eggshells around it. I went to Catholic school, everyone has some kind of internalized shame around their bodies. I deprived myself of important healthcare because I was too afraid to ask a doctor. Like ‘I feel weird bumps’ or ‘it hurts during sex when…’ We’re so embarrassed about it. I talked about it a lot and I’ve also had a long journey with birth control. For my third special, I did 30 minutes on the sticker and the little Advent calendar, you know? All the packaging, the staples, the shot, the IUD, the tin, the wire, and I get really bad migraines so it’s always just been a thing for me.

Then my gynecologist said I should try this Annovera, it would be the perfect thing for me. Because I also want to have my period, there’s this new thing where birth controls don’t ever let a woman have her period, and I’m like, ‘Are these just male doctors trying not to have period sex?’ I don’t understand. I want to have my period, I want to know everything is up and running. But I’m also very forgetful and all the conversations with my doctor are ‘Sorry I forgot, I took it at the wrong time’ or ‘Do I take two if I forget, I had one yesterday.’ This is like an app that tells you when to take it, when to take it out, every three weeks pop it out. It’s just like birth control was controlling my life, I would run out, then I’d have to get a new one, it was just exhausting. Thank God we are lucky enough to be alive at this time and can save the next generation of women from what we had to go through. This is like ‘I had to wear newspapers on my feet to school’ with ‘I had to put a piece of tin in my belly’ and ‘I had to take a pill every day.’

CW: I’d love that if people could look back and say, ‘That’s so ancient, that’s so weird that you had to take a pill.’

WC: And it actually made me worse off! It gave me headaches and it made me bloated and I gained weight, I was crabby, you know. It’s just like what are we doing?

CW: So have you used it for a while?

WC: I started it in October. Since then I have outsourced everything to the Annovera app. That’s my brain, it tells me what to do, when to take it out. I think I have to take it out on Christmas, Merry Christmas to me. Everyone’s body is different, shocker, every woman has different neurochemicals. We want every woman to be the same so badly and it drives us nuts, like ‘She likes sex this way but she didn’t. I’m a victim.’ No, every woman likes something different. Some like their tush slapped, some don’t. You got to read the room.

So this has just been the solution for me personally. I feel lucky that with all the things happening in 2020… I already have enough migraines from the news.

CW: Speaking of vagina, have you ever done or performed ‘The Vagina Monologues?’

WC: No, I’ve attended it as a fan. Eve Ensler, she put it on I think with Rosario Dawson. It was in New York at Gramercy, I saw it live a couple of times. I remember that the crowd was all women, and it was like, ‘We all get it. It should be required viewing for the high school senior boys, we all know.’

I said vagina in the ‘2 Broke Girls’ pilot, well Kat Dennings did, and it was like, ‘She’s ruining television. This is disgusting.’ Standards and Practices immediately sued, we were getting letters. Then with this campaign, Annovera comes to me and their website is justsayvagina.com. First of all, why is that not my website? They stole my domain name. I was just like, ‘Let’s do this.’ We’ve got to get past this, it’s such a bigger thing than ‘vagina is funny.’ When women can’t advocate for themselves in the healthcare space because they are too embarrassed to say the word vagina, and they’re like ‘My hooha, my chacha, my chichi.’ It’s just like… who gives a sh*t? Why are we doing this?

CW: It’s just American society…

WC: I think it’s a lot of societies. Where we come from… imagine not having the internet a thousand years ago and seeing a woman bleed but not die? She has to be a witch. I get why it was a little spooky for a minute. I see why before the internet, but it’s like now let’s catch up.

CW: So is there anything particular that you’re doing with them, like specific campaigns?

WC: With Annovera, that is now what I’m using. It felt fair because a lot of people in the public eye like to keep all their secrets. Like with their skincare, they don’t tell the truth about what they do, they don’t tell the truth about what they eat. Like when a celebrity has just had a baby and like two weeks later she is perfect or whatever society’s idea of perfect is. Then she’s like ‘breastfeeding is how I lost weight.’ And you have 50 trainers, a laser machine in your house, you’re on Adderall, you only drink celery juice, like what are we doing? It just makes people feel worse.

So that’s my thing. If you find something that works for you, scream it from the rooftops because I wish there was someone when I was 20 trying to figure all of this out yelling ‘This works! That works! Don’t do that!’ I like to be everyone’s wise aunt, Aunt Whitney. Then the other part of the campaign is to be unapologetic about it. With women, I think we are just hardwired to apologize for everything. I’m sorry for my existence, I’m sorry for taking up space… They were like it’s about being unapologetic and I thought, ‘That’s my new goal. Not to apologize for existing.’ If my existence triggers you, I’m sorry. I’m only going to say sorry when I’ve done something wrong. It’s tricky just getting that in the zeitgeist. Like when you’re about to have sex with a guy and you ask ‘Do you have a condom?’ If he says no, then you say ‘Well then we’re not doing this.’ But that’s so hard to do. We’re wired to not be able to tolerate the discomfort of others and hold our space. I think it starts with words, and it starts with us taking our power back. It’s my vagina, it’s no one else’s. You don’t come in here, you don’t go in my purse, you don’t go in my medicine cabinets, you don’t go in my car. Everything is mine. I call the shots.

My doctor doesn’t get to bully me into taking something I don’t want to take. My doctor doesn’t get to be dismissive and tell me it’s just PMS from my headaches. I think we have to take a very active role in our medical care and participate in it. We just go like, ‘Oh doctor, I’m sorry. Oh, you’re busy?’ They come in late, they leave early, they gotta go. I’m like, ‘No dude. I’ve got these questions and you’re going to answer them and I’m going to leave here knowing what is going on.’ You know your body more than anyone. Just come in with what you’re going to say and have clear questions. Then when they answer, listen to the answer. But it’s hard. I leave a doctor’s appointment and it’s like, ‘What did he just say? I’m pregnant? What?’ It’s homework, you have to participate. Release your own shame and protect yourself.

CW: Is that the subject of anything you have planned?

WC: Yeah, we talk about it on the podcast all the time. A lot of my podcast is having guests on, especially women, and rehashing what we went through. Like ‘Oh that was weird. I kind of had sex with that guy just to get it over with, I just didn’t want to argue. Definitely did that a couple of times. And I was on that weird birth control a bunch of people had strokes on. I definitely took Accutane, wish someone told me a little bit more about that.’ I think we look back on all the ways that we were doormats or didn’t ask questions. Then this generation of women is like, ‘That’s a little weird that your boss hugs you.’ We normalized some wild stuff, and I’m going to put that in my next special.