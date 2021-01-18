Sean Patrick Flanery Says He’d Have Pursued MMA If Sport Emerged Sooner, Offers Hope For ‘Boondock Saints 3’

In speaking about his upcoming film, 'Born a Champion,' the actor professed his love for Brazilian Jiu-jitsu and offered fans of the cult film franchise a glimmer of hope.

Sean Patrick Flanery is in love. It’s a love that’s changed his life, something he’d not trade for $10 million. A love for Brazilian Jiu-jitsu.

As opposed to an actor who dabbled in the martial arts — perhaps for a role — Flanery is a lifelong martial artist who dabbles in acting. Starting with taekwondo at age 9, not a week has gone by in the 46 years since that he hasn’t devoted time to one art or another and he currently teaches BJJ at Hollywood BJJ Houston. Had BJJ reached the U.S. a bit sooner and mixed martial arts emerged a little earlier, it would “100 percent” have been his trajectory in life.

While some may know Flanery only as an actor — portraying a young Indiana Jones, his roles in Powder, Suicide Kings, The Dead Zone, the final season of Dexter or, of course, cult favorite The Boondock Saints — and others know him as a teacher — one who helps them navigate a world of hooks, holds and locks on the mat — those two worlds will meet for Born a Champion, a martial arts drama which will see release on streaming platforms and in select theaters on Friday, January 22, with DVD and Blu-ray coming on January 26. In it, he plays Mickey Kelley, an armed forces veteran who’s also dedicated his life to BJJ and a man on whose life martial arts also has a life-altering, transformative effect. Flanery co-wrote the film with director Alex Ranarivelo and stars alongside Katrina Bowden and Dennis Quaid. For MMA fans, veteran fighter Edson Barboza makes his acting debut.

Brazilian Jiu-jitsu is one of Sean Patrick Flanery’s loves and Born a Champion is his love letter to the art. He sat down to talk about the film — among other things — and his passion is self-evident. He also offered a glimmer of hope that fans may one day see him and on-screen brother Norman Reedus together again as the Brothers MacManus in a future Boondock Saints project.

Kevin Tall: Hey Sean, thanks for making some time to talk with me today.

Sean Patrick Flanery: Of course, man. Of course.

KT: How are things in Texas, everyone staying safe? I know the numbers spiked out there recently.

SPF: Yeah, I’m pretty well outside of the city; I’m in the boonies [laughs]. We’re all… the family is hunkered down out here, but I know Downtown Houston is a completely different animal. But I’m well out of the city, so hopefully we’re staying safe from this bug.

KT: Glad to hear that! I’m excited to talk with you about ‘Born A Champion,’ but I’m hoping you’ll indulge a little housekeeping real quick.

SPF: Of course, yeah.

KT: Your character from ‘Dexter,’ Jacob Elway, is one of only a few antagonists to survive. With the series coming back for a 10-episode run — if you can tell me — have you been approached to reprise that role? Blink once for yes, twice for no.

SPF: How about an audible no? I’ve heard nothing about it. But my Instagram inbox has been largely comprised of a number of those questions. I know nothing about it outside of people telling me little bits of news. The show had an amazing run so I hope they crush it again.

KT: Would you return to that character and take up the chase again if approached?

SPF: You know, I’ve spent a career doing things that don’t get seen. So when a hit show asks you to be a part of it, I think, strategically, you say, ‘Uhhh, you know, let me read it and see,’ but really inside you’re going ‘F*ck yes I’ll do it.’ [laughs] That’s probably showing you the wizard behind the curtain, but I don’t know too many people that turn down being a part of a hit recipe. You know what I mean?

KT: As a viewer, I wonder what it would take to bring Dexter back out of the shadows and the only conclusion I can come up with is it must involve his son, Harrison, in some way. He disappeared to protect him, it makes sense that he’d only break cover for the same reason. How’s that track for you?

SPF: I think there are so many unanswered questions. I think that’s one of the things most fans complain about with the way they wrapped up that first run of ‘Dexter.’ People watch a show to be told a story, not to have it end up in their imagination’s hands. So I think there are so many loose ends and so many interesting ways you can restart that story in a chronological continuation. I think the options are endless, pretty much.

Kristian Dowling / Getty Images

KT: Fair enough. Obviously I can’t talk to Sean Flanery without asking you some ‘Boondock Saints’ questions.

SPF: Lay it on me.

KT: It’s been two decades since the first film was released and the franchise has built a massive cult following, which almost sounds like a contradiction in terms. I’m one of those guys who saw it early after it hit VHS and was renting it repeatedly from Blockbuster and having watch parties, although saying ‘Blockbuster’ and ‘VHS’ in the same sentence just kinda made me feel really old. What would you say is the craziest thing you’ve seen out of the ‘Boondock Saints’ fandom?

SPF: Oh man. I’ll put it this way: I’ve done 150 films, as have most actors that have been in the industry as long as myself, Reedus included. Neither one of us has met as many people with tattoos as from that film. I don’t think Reedus has seen even 10 percent of ‘Walking Dead’ tattoos as he has ‘Boondock Saints.’ It’s crazy.

It’s kind of amazing, it’s flattering, it’s intriguing all at the same time. People stop me all the time and show me the prayer that’s tattooed on their back or me and Reedus’ faces holding guns, with crucifixes dangling. It’s crazy, it’s truly crazy.

You go through life in this industry hoping that something will resonate and then, man… that kind of took on a life of its own. It’s truly mind-blowing, we’re 20 years later and there still seems to be a love for that film. So I’m tickled and flattered as sh*t to be a part of it.

KT: About three years ago you and Norman Reedus released a statement saying you had no involvement with the TV show or third movie, and you were quoted shortly after as having said it would have taken something ‘monumental’ and/or ‘incredibly unethical’ for that to come to pass. Since then, Norman’s said there’s still talk about a third film ‘every year.’ So I have three questions: first, how terribly annoyed would you be if I asked you to elaborate on the circumstances precipitating your departure? Second, can or will you elaborate on the circumstances precipitating your departure? Third, what’s the likelihood fans ever see a new project featuring the original Brothers MacManus?

SPF: No, I wouldn’t be terribly annoyed because it’s very easy for me to put myself on the other side of the coin. I would want to know the answer to that. Number one, I stand behind every statement I’ve made in reference to that. So does Reedus. He’s been one of my best friends since ’94, still is to this day. Having said that, we do get approached about every year for something like that.

He and I recently got approached again with a completely different scenario and he and I had a long discussion about it. I won’t tell you the results of that discussion, but I will tell you anytime you have something like that in your career’s history that’s that important to you as an actor, I know it is to me and I know it is to Reedus, the door is never 100 percent closed and locked off. Possibly maybe there’s a little light shining through, just a blink. We’ll see.

It’s truly important to both of us. It’s something that we love and it kind of put both of us on a tiny little independent underground map, you know? It’s what we were both best known for, Reedus as well before ‘Walking Dead.’ Any time something like that occupies that special place in your heart, you’re never going to give up on it entirely. There are some pretty passionate and persuasive people behind getting a third one made and we’ve recently sat down and had a little chit chat. So I’ll just leave it at that.

Lionsgate

KT: Alright, I appreciate you indulging that. Switching gears, let’s talk about ‘Born a Champion.’ Instead of being an actor who studied martial arts for a role in a movie, like we’ve seen so many times, you’re actually a lifelong practitioner of the martial arts who happened to end up as an actor, right?

SPF: Yeah, that is correct. Most people, they think of me as an actor that dabbles in martial arts when really I’m a martial artist that started dabbling in acting. The preponderance of time that is dedicated to one is overwhelmingly in the martial arts category; that’s easy to say because getting jobs in Hollywood are rare.

So the vast majority of time in my entire life is spent studying and training martial arts. It’s not for my lack of love for the entertainment industry, it’s just that those opportunities are fleeting and they’re kind of portholes and not bay windows.

It’s something I fell in love with at an early age; I was 9 years old when I first started martial arts. There hasn’t been a week that’s gone by that I haven’t been actively involved in a specific martial art through my life, even to this day. I’m teaching a class, a kid’s class starting at 5 and an adult’s class starting at 6:30 today, so to say it’s a huge part of my life is arguably the biggest understatement I could make.

KT: And if I’ve done my research correctly, you’ve held a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-jitsu for more than a decade and teach the art yourself at Houston BJJ, all after a chance encounter with none other than Rickson Gracie?

SPF: Yep, that’s true. Back in the day, all martial artists had seen what happened at the UFC 1. That was in November, I want to say November 23 of 1993. They pit styles against styles and, as you probably know, the clouds kind of parted and everybody realized there is one that stands head and shoulders above the rest if you only know one.

There was a guy, we were putting mats down at a karate studio in the Palisades and the patch said R-I-C-K-S-O-N Gracie. All I had ever heard of is Royce. I thought maybe this guy is related to Royce, who knows. First day we trained, he threw me a loaner gi. I was an athlete my whole life, I competed in a number of different sports. I’ve always been about 170 pounds, I was doing triathlons at the time, as a matter of fact.

First sparring session after we warmed up was with a gentleman called Matt Akins, who’s about 135 pounds soaking wet. Obviously I was a white belt my first day, and he was a blue belt; that’s the second belt you get. You get the white belt just for showing up, the first belt you earn is a blue belt. And when we sparred, it’s the first time in my life that I got comprehensively dominated and destroyed over and over again. There was nothing I could do, there wasn’t a recipe that I could employ to even try to stay alive.

There’s two types of people in this world. The first type that says, ‘You know what? If it would have been a street fight I would have done this and that.’ Then there’s the second type that says, ‘No, if I had met this guy in a dark alley he would leave with every one of my material possessions. I need to learn what this magic is.’ I was in the latter category.

It absolutely changed my life. I’ve never encountered a martial art that was that dominant over me in my life. Nothing even comes close. So yeah, that’s how I found it and it was Rickson Gracie’s academy. I probably trained there for three months before I realized that he was the champion of the family, that he was the Michael Jordan of Jiu-jitsu. I thought he was [laughs] a less talented brother to Royce, it was a long education. That was in the ’90s when nobody really knew who Rickson was. Of course he was competing actively in Japan at the time and Royce was doing most of the American competitions. It was an honor to start under that lineage, it really was, and most of it was just pure luck, by happenstance.

[Editor’s note: the first Ultimate Fighting Championship took place on November 12, 1993]

KT: I’ve read that you always travel with your gi and your belt and I feel it bears mentioning that an obi is not unlike a length of rope, and you may not know what you need it for, but you always end up using it.

SPF: [Laughs] That’s incredibly accurate and that’s why I never leave without my belt. Never. When I travel it is in my backpack. I don’t pack it, because if i lost my suitcase I could replace that. What that belt represents I could never replace. I could tell you where every scratch, every fade comes from. Where every stripe on that black belt comes from. And it’s in my backpack. I would never lose that under the guidance of a baggage handler.

KT: On Instagram — and in the credits — you wrote that this movie is meant as a ‘love letter to BJJ’; elaborate on that for me.

SPF: There’s very little in my life that’s given me more. This has changed my life for the better. I often say, when my friends or somebody asks me ‘What does martial arts mean to you?’ I can honestly say that if somebody handed me a suitcase with $10 million cash — and you’re talking to an actor that’s never been a Tom Cruise, marquee player; I’ve been very fortunate enough to be an actor for a long time but I certainly don’t have Bill Gates money. So if somebody presented me with a suitcase with $10 million cash and said, ‘But to take this you have to give away one of your achievements,’ I promise you that that black belt, if giving away that achievement meant giving away all the confidence, the technical ability, the health, all the relationships that you made, it would be damn near last on the list. I know that’s hard to imagine because that’s a large sum of money, but I promise you that’s what it means to me.

This is a love letter to something that has changed my life and I have found more value in than a lot of the things that outsiders may think is almost a backseat proposition, something you do in your spare time. But it’s much more than that.

As my legacy, if I could give something to my kids, this would be it. This martial art, to me, has completely changed my life and I don’t say that lightly. A lot of people say that about sports or any encounter and that’s certainly not taking into consideration my family. But this is something that, of all the things that you want to leave behind and hope that it changes their life for the better in the way that it did yours, it would be this martial art. So this is my love letter to what it’s done for me; how it’s changed me; what it’s done for my perspective on life, love and happiness and family. To say it’s had a profound effect on me, that doesn’t really cover it.

KT: Your character, Mickey Kelley, never pursued fighting, ostensibly because he never had anything to prove, at least at first. As a martial artist, you placed first in the 2003 Pan and American IBJJF Championships in your age bracket at Light, which is basically between lightweight and welterweight in the unified MMA weight classes.

SPF: Yes. That was at UC Santa Barbara, at the university; in 2003 we had the PanAms down there. I always tell my students, because the PanAms are a really, really big Jiu-jitsu tournament, and when you read that credit you go, ‘Oh my God he won the PanAms!’ But first of all, back in 2003, it wasn’t nearly the sport it is today. This is not to detract from the accomplishment, but the truth is in the finals or the semis I believe, I was competing against a guy that was in dental school. So just to get a context; I had a day job and so did he. Today, the finalists in the PanAms, I promise you neither one has a job outside of Jiu-jitsu; that is their job. They’re sponsored, they’re professional athletes. Again, not to detract from the accomplishment, I’m certainly proud of all the tournaments that I’ve competed in. But back then, BJJ was in its infancy. The divisions were nowhere near as stacked as they are today.

KT: In fairness to dentists, legendary American outlaw Doc Holliday was also a dentist.

SPF: [Laughs] Yeah, and I think he told me he would be my huckleberry.

KT: Exactly! But, you’re no stranger to the striking arts, as well. So this is my super roundabout way of asking: have you ever considered — or would you ever consider — competing in MMA?

SPF: You know, I did. I did. If it didn’t come around so late in my life, that would’ve 100 percent been my trajectory. It’s been a lifelong pursuit, but by the time it came around… When MMA first came to the States, the people that were winning were the older guys because the younger guys didn’t have enough time studying the martial arts. Now, kids are starting at 6 years old, so by the time they hit 20, they have 14 years of grappling and striking instruction. I guess George St. Pierre was probably the first competitor that we saw that had done it since childhood, but prior to that it was guys that spent a career wrestling like Randy Couture, lifelong martial artists like Royce Gracie. You know, Dan Severn, who had spent 25 years wrestling. No youthful strong explosive 20-year-old could contest that, just with his tenure on the mat. The modern day is very different. So absolutely, it definitely would have been something I had pursued should it have come to the States a little bit sooner.

KT: One of the things I appreciate about Mickey as a character is that, even as he’s teaching someone a lesson and twisting him like a pretzel, he immediately releases the choke both times, as soon as his opponent taps. And, without giving too much away, later on Mickey releases a triangle choke as soon as the bell sounds. How important is that component to Mickey as a character?

SPF: Well, there’s a certain agreement you get into anytime you get into a professional altercation, like an MMA event. That involves the integrity of a martial artist; the difference between a martial artist and a fighter. A fighter is anyone that gets up with a barstool and is willing to go to blows; the martial artist knows the entire circle, starting with conflict avoidance all the way to extreme violence. But there is a code of ethics behind it that supports everything a martial artist does. That temperance for non-violence at all costs is at the core of every true martial artist’s character. That’s a big part of it, checking your ego and squashing it down into a manageable volume. Even when the anger is bubbling over, having that peace of mind to compress it and put it somewhere safe is an integral part of being a martial artist in my opinion.

KT: Unless you’re Renato Sobral at UFC 74 and you choke a guy unconscious after he taps.

SPF: [Laughs] I remember that, brother. I remember that.

KT: Was he the first guy to get kicked out of the UFC for being ‘too violent’?

SPF: Yeah, exactly.

KT: Technically speaking, on a choreography level, am I correct in seeing, in one of the final fight sequences, a modified crucifix position — from the bottom — just prior to that triangle being sunk in?

SPF: No, what you saw was a transition from the triangle to an armlock underhooking the leg. You sound like you know a little something about Jiu-jitsu so I’ll speak in a little bit of technical terms. So, you might’ve seen in watching MMA through the years, if anyone hits a triangle or an armlock from a closed guard, they’ll get picked up and slammed; this is largely because people fail to defend getting lifted by underhooking the leg. If you underhook the leg, it’s incredibly difficult, nearing to impossible to elevate the bottom guard player off the ground. That’s what he did. Due to editing, you kind of lost the transition to an armlock and back to a triangle. That’s what you saw in the film. It does look a little bit like a crucifix because the bottom arm is hooking and hugging the leg, but that’s due to the transition, rotating hips to an armlock.

KT: Ah, that makes sense, I was a little confused because that’s not something I’ve ever seen before. Well, I’ve got nothing else for you, Sean. I definitely appreciate you taking some time to talk to me today.

SPF: Nah, brother, I appreciate the words. Take care, man.