Jordin Sparks Is Excited For Christmas Album & Ready For Holiday Cheer: ‘There Is A Wonderment For Everybody’

Jordin Sparks has been in the public eye since the age of 17 when she won the sixth season of the reality singing competition series American Idol. She was the youngest person to ever take the title on the heels of previous winners Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Ruben Studdard, and Taylor Hicks, skyrocketing her to instant fame. She has since released three studio albums: her self-titled debut, Battlefield, and Right Here, Right Now. Sparks has also made waves throughout the entertainment industry, hitting the Broadway stage for In the Heights, appeared on television shows such as CSI, and starred in the films Sparkle and Show Dogs. With all of her success, perhaps the most important role in her life has been that of mother to her 2-year-old son with husband Dana Isaiah, Dana Isaiah Tomas Jr.

She spoke with The Inquisitr about her upcoming projects and parenting during the pandemic. Sparks admitted she still feels a little awkward whenever she goes out and about, but she’s also excited to partner with the Kalahari Resort family, as they welcome guests back to their resorts. As 2020 rolls on, Sparks will help get the world in the holiday spirit as she performs during the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. She also expressed that she’s “so ready” for the holiday season and is excited to release some Christmas music!

Lucille Barilla: Hi Jordin.

Jordin Sparks: Hello. How are you?

LB: Doing good, all of the kids are home so it has been busy. I commend you. You have a little one at home that keeps you busy. It is a beautiful time as a parent, isn’t it?

JS: Yes it is. I appreciate that, thank you.

LB: I want to talk about your new EP titled ‘Sounds Like Me.’ Was it recorded in the studio? Was it recorded at home? How did you go about the process?

JS: I recorded the bulk of the songs in February before everything locked down. Then, everything went on pause for a second while we figured out what we were doing and how to make it work. I did record finishing touches at a home studio of one of the producers. I knew who he was, everything was clean, everything was sanitized. It was great.

LB: Can you let us know more about the project?

JS: This new project I’ve been working on I’ve been recording at home and also at other studios as well, and they all follow all the guidelines. It’s still nerve-wracking to walk outside. It still feels weird, I feel awkward when I go somewhere else besides my house or the grocery store. It definitely has been interesting.

LB: Do you find that you have been more creative over the past few months.

JS: Honestly, I have been more creative these past couple of months than I have in the last few years. I have been able to slow down and be able to think about family and being home and just about music. Creativity has been pouring out of me, and I am very grateful about that. The EP was done at Red Bull Studios.

LB: Did you enjoy the process of working at home?

JS: It is really nice to have a booth at home. Basically, the output is still the same. As long as I have a good microphone that can capture the sound, I can record anywhere.

LB: Your Christmas project sounds exciting, I am so ready for the holidays.

JS: I can’t wait to hear what you think about the Christmas album when it comes out. Yes, some holiday cheer. I am so ready for that. Everyone is a little bit kinder. There is a wonderment for everybody. Yes, I am right there with you.

LB: You said you were very creative at this time. What do you find made you more creative? Was there anything specific that inspired you? Was it the slowing down, like you said?

JS: I have been on the go so much since I was a kid. All the pressure and busyness took the place of just being and kind of letting the inspiration come. I’ve been so inspired by my family, by my son Dana, but I was not able to get the words out. Now I was finally able to get the words out during this time because I could just relax and let it come whenever it did. It has been amazing to be with my family like that. We have been swimming a ton because my son loves the water.

So I am here at Kalahari Resorts down in Round Rock, Texas, and it is amazing. There is something for everyone here. They are following state and local guidelines. If you feel comfortable, you have to do what is best for you and your family. This amazing resort will be here when people are ready and comfortable. There is 1.5 million square feet of space, and they are open at half capacity, so there is plenty of space to safely enjoy the environment and have a great time. There are 20 food options. There’s a spa, there are art pieces you can look at and purchase. There’s the water park, there is something for everybody here. It is really beautiful, and I am super excited to be a part of the Kalahari family.

LB: Well I think that’s awesome. That’s nice for families to feel like they have a safe place to go, particularly because they’re all getting a little stir crazy right now.

JS: Yes! I was walking around the property last night, and I was just really excited for the families that are going to take the time to come here. There’s something for everyone, and there is just so much space. The kids are going to love it. The owner’s family was here last night and just seeing the kids and how excited they were made me so happy. I can’t wait to bring my family here.

LB: I was just going to ask if your son had seen anything yet.

JS: Well he’s not with me on this particular trip, but last year was when we got introduced to Kalahari Resorts, and we visited the one in the Poconos. It was amazing! He loved it, he loves water. The slides, the little fountains, he was just amazed by it all. I can’t wait for the next time so I can see him now that he’s a little bit older, how he responds to everything.

LB: This is such a fun age what you have right now. It’s challenging in its own way, but it is such a fun age. There are times when I want to go back, then there are times when I say, ‘No.’

JS: (laughs) Yeah, ‘No.’ But it is really fun. It truly is.

LB: I am sure you have also been presented with the challenge of keeping your son entertained during this time. Do you have advice for other parents who may have run out of ideas to keep their kids busy?

JS: Oh my gosh, we actually got this toddler activity book, I think you can find it on Amazon. That’s been really helpful. You can just turn the page and be like, ‘What’s something new that we can do?’ Also, not everybody has a pool, but we have used our pool tenfold since the quarantine has happened. If you have that, go swimming, have fun, have a good time.