Amra Sabic-El-Rayess Felt Empowered Writing ‘The Cat I Never Named,’ Despite ‘Emotional Whirlpool Of Memories’

Amra Sabic-El-Rayess is a professor at Columbia University’s Teachers College, a university where she has earned two Masters degrees and a Doctorate. Prior to that, she earned her B.A. in economics from another prestigious Ivy League school, Brown University. Before college, Sabic-El-Rayess spent her teenage years with the expectation that she would be killed simply for who she was as those she loved died around the time of the Bosnian War.

Sabic-El-Rayess grew up in the city of Bihać where she was a talented gymnast and accomplished student in math and physics. That became irrelevant following the breakup of Yugoslavia in 1992, leading to wars across the region and her hometown spending years under siege by Serbian forces. As a Bosnian Muslim, she and those around her were targeted for genocide by Serbian nationalists and would face unimaginable brutality with a death toll estimated to be in the thousands.

In her new book The Cat I Never Named: A True Story of Love, War, and Survival, Sabic-El-Rayess revisits that dark moment of history and describes what she witnessed firsthand. From the eyes of a teenage girl, readers see dreams crushed in the face of a hatred beyond understanding. They also see resilience in the face of hopelessness and a shared humanity that saw Sabic-El-Rayess given a second chance at life in the United States. With the world appearing more polarized than ever before, her work offers a stark reminder of what division can become.

Terrence Smith: Let’s start with the significance of the title, ‘The Cat I Never Named.’ What is the story behind that cat and why was it not named?

Amra Sabic-El-Rayess: That’s a great way to start. I’ll begin by saying that this is a memoir, this is my life story that captures years during the genocide of Bosnian Muslims, or Bosniaks. I am a Bosnian Muslim in Bosnia in the early 1990s. Just before the war started in 1992, in Bosnia the entire conflict was centered on the idea of eliminating Muslims as an entire ethnic group. As the war began, the Serb Army was persecuting Muslims, essentially pushing refugees into a couple of cities that eventually became besieged and were continuously bombed for the next four years. One of those cities was my hometown of Bihać.

Just before the siege began, refugees began to come into the city from surrounding villages in fear of the army executing them. One day, among the many refugees my father encountered this cat. In this particular very powerful scene was the moment I actually got to meet her for the first time. We called her Mače, mače means kitty in Bosnian, when we initially met her. She followed me home, she refused to leave me. At the beginning of the war, we couldn’t afford a pet and we certainly didn’t know if we were going to survive. It was just too much to be thinking not only of our survival, but thinking about someone else’s survival. In this case, it was a beautiful kitty. But she didn’t care. She wanted to be part of our family, so she adopted herself.

The significance of the title is when she plays a crucial role during the war, not only in our physical but also emotional survival. I’ll give you a detail of one story that illustrates how important she was. Because of this sort of primacy of our survival during the war, we never thought about giving her a proper name. We continued to call her Maci. We were in the basement of a neighbor’s house for a couple of days, anticipating bombing and killing and the Serb army coming into the city. There was a moment when my brother and I, without our parents’ approval, escaped the basement and went back to our house to see Maci. We encountered four of our friends, four girlfriends of mine, one of them who I grew up with and was very close with. But in the moment where we met, Maci was nowhere to be found. So my brother and I go in two different directions to look for her. As we leave our four friends, a bomb falls and blows them up and we survive. That’s the first realization for us that Maci in a way saved our lives and she continues to play that kind of role throughout the war.

So the title honors her as this sort of stranger that adopted herself into our family, but became an important member during the war.

It's my Dad’s birthday. After WWII, he walked barefoot for miles to get himself “accepted” into an orphanage. His father was killed by fascists in the last days of WWII. I miss my Dad's optimism, his belief in humanity. Grateful that he was my father.#TheCatINeverNamed pic.twitter.com/oMrRy4v2FV — Amra Sabic-El-Rayess (@amrasabicPHD) October 30, 2020

TS: How difficult was it writing and describing what you experienced? Has writing this book helped you heal from what you witnessed and endured?

AS: You know, the years that I waited to write this story are a reflection of how difficult it is to be in that space and to go back to those memories and remember the scents and the scenes and the details. There is a scene in the book that I depict where my mother and I are so desperate to get food that we cross the enemy line and go through the minefield to try and buy food from Serbs, who were killing us. They almost attack me, and it’s a very difficult moment. I still remember the scent, the scenes, the face of the Serb soldier who attacked me.

Going back to those memories is always difficult, but the reality of being a genocide survivor is that they live in you and with you and they never really leave you. The resilience of a genocide survivor is captured in one’s ability to find a way to live with those difficult memories.

So, in many ways it was not difficult to write this story in terms of remembering the details, remembering the scenes, being able to put it on paper. What was difficult and really terrifying for me was not knowing whether I would be able to pull myself out of that emotional whirlpool of memories. I’m deep in it and have been writing about it for a very long time. I did have some nightmares and some difficult moments.

I will say also that a story like this was incredibly empowering for me. I grew up in the former Yugoslavia in a system where I was born hated as a Bosnian Muslim and never represented in the educational system. I was a volleyball player, I was one of the top math and physics students in Bosnia during the war, but none of that really mattered. I grew up never reading a story that had a Muslim girl’s name in it, I grew up never solving a math problem with a Muslim child’s name in it. So I knew that I was somehow lesser and not worthy of a sort of equal rights in that system. Writing this story allowed me to feel that I owned this story, I owned my voice. It reminded me that I was no longer that silent voiceless girl who was not represented in her own society. So that was incredibly empowering for me. I often say this is not only a book, this is a voice that I never had.

My last unfulfilled wish just before the war started was to buy a pair of red @LEVIS jeans. But, the war stole that innocence from me. In this pandemic, I decided to buy myself a pair to brighten my days. Couldn’t find Levi’s, but @jcrew will do for now.#TheCatINeverNamed #books pic.twitter.com/j4P1uKzSTK — Amra Sabic-El-Rayess (@amrasabicPHD) October 26, 2020

TS: You were 16 when the Bosnian War began; how do you think your age shaped your experience of these events and, conversely, how did these events shape your adolescence, a time when people are figuring out their own identities?

AS: I probably became who I would have never been if it were not for the war. The kind of war that happened in Bosnia wasn’t simply two parties disagreeing on a political issue or policy. It was war by Serbia’s army, helped by some not all Serbs in Bosnia, that was intent on eradicating my very existence and everyone’s existence who was born Muslim. That awareness and realization that I was so deeply hated for existing was extremely painful. I think in ‘The Cat I Never Named,’ I capture a lot of that emotional journey, the disappointments and moments of depression that were triggered by loss or the realization of how viscerally hated I was. That certainly shaped who I am and shapes what I do today. I became a professor at Columbia University’s Graduate School For Education. I dedicate my entire career to speaking against discrimination, exclusion, othering, and radicalization. This semester I am teaching a course on radicalization in education. So, everything that I do today has been shaped and influenced by that experience that changed my life and the trajectory of my life.

TS: You arrived in the United States in 1996. Tell me about your journey and how did you adapt to such a different situation after going through so much?

AS: One of the things that I realized during the war, and I think a lot of Americans can relate to this feeling, was a sense that I couldn’t really change what was happening to me. I couldn’t stop people from hating me, I couldn’t stop people from killing me, but I also didn’t want to just sit and wait for the moment that I would die.

I was certainly convinced that in a way my life was standing in this line waiting for the moment I would die. The question wasn’t if I would die or be killed but how I would be eradicated. But there was also a moment of realization that there was something I could do. I could better myself, I could learn, I could take action within what was possible at that moment. So I decided to learn English. I didn’t know if I would ever come to use it in my life, but I found my dad’s old dictionary in the attic that he used as a college student.

I thought I would write every single word and learn how to write even though I couldn’t pronounce it. Even today, I’m a perfect speller because of that. I also focused on studying mathematics and physics, doing all I could to master certain subjects on my own, asking everyone for books that they had. I tried to work on my own self-education and self-improvement that many teens, kids and parents can relate to during this pandemic.

Then there was a moment when I decided to help with local doctors and nurses to immunize children. We would travel to the frontlines, and we would try to locate children. I would help with organizing the immunization. In the process, I met two psychologists, who at the time worked for the International Rescue Committee, which was a large non-governmental organization that works around the world. They wanted to survey the condition of schools and their children during the war in my besieged city. I took them around to different schools and I introduced them to some of my own teachers and schools that I attended. One of my teachers said to them, ‘Look, you are not going to save all of them. We are going to die. At least save this one child, save Amra.’ That’s what they did. They went back to New York City for a board meeting by the IRC to present the conditions in Bosnia. One of the board members stood up and said, ‘Is there a life I could save?’ His name is David Pincus. They gave him my documents, and he made it his mission to bring me to the United States. So I originally came on January 17, 1996, after essentially surviving nearly four years of genocide, constant bombings, starvation. I was in absolute shock that I was given a second chance at life.

TS: One noticeable theme of the Bosnian War and Yugoslav Wars, in general, was that Yugoslavia appeared to be a multicultural, relatively prosperous country in the years before and such violence seemed unimaginable until it occurred. Looking back, what signs did you see of what was to come in Bosnia and are there any similarities you see in the United States or other parts of the world today?

AS: I do see a lot of similarities, and I will share a detail with you about why I decided to write this book. A couple of years ago, my younger daughter Dina, who loves science and horses, who is gifted in math. Clearly, I’m a proud parent and always sharing how good of a kid she is. She was in third grade at the time. She came home and asked me what would happen to her and Jana, Jana is her sister, if I was rounded up and taken away as a Muslim. Would they be left alone? That was a question that jolted me, that made me realize that if a third-grader born and raised in New York City is feeling this way and feeling this sense of insecurity about the future of her daily because of her background, there were others within the United States. Teens, adults, children who are likely to have the same thoughts and feelings and are concerned about the future. That was the moment I realized as a genocide survivor I had to share my story. It is a story that warns against hate and othering, but is also inspirational and reflects the kind of America that I met when I came to the United States.

As I said, earlier, I came in January 1996. I had lost so many people that I loved and grew up with simply because of who they are. I was 20, the war started when I was 16. The best years of my life were stolen from me. I was starved, I was scared of all men in uniform. Just seeing immigration officers was terrifying. Men in uniforms to me meant rape and killing at the time. There was a moment when it was my turn to do the immigration interview. I was so terrified, shaking and sweating. I was holding on to the immigration counter and the officer had a very serious face while he was looking through my papers. I thought he was going to send me back, that I wouldn’t enter the United States. Instead, he reached out with his hand, slightly touched my hand with his fingertips, gave me back my documents and passport and said, ‘Ma’am, welcome to the United States of America. I am sorry for what happened to you. You are safe now. That was a moment that redefined my belief in our shared humanity. That is the moment that I wanted to remind Americans of as we now live in this divided, polarized country.

It is a country that reminds me in many ways of the former Yugoslavia. I certainly was discriminated against and marginalized, but never did I imagine that an army that used to represent the Yugoslav national army would turn into an army of Serbs, and that the people that were supposed to defend me started to simply execute me out of hate. Hate happens through narratives and stories. Several years before the war, Slobodan Milošević, the leader of Serbia who really initiated the war in Bosnia, Croatia and Slovenia, advocated for that narrative of hatred. He labeled Muslims an ethnic impurity in Europe, people that needed to be eradicated and eliminated. Quite frankly, I never believed that that was going to be possible. But it was possible and it did happen. So, not to say that the equivalent events will happen in the United States, but I do see our country going down the wrong path. The othering and hatred and inability to even have a conversation or sit at the dinner table if we have different political views.

So I hope that my book reminds people of our shared humanity and the importance of social cohesion, particularly at this time in our shared history.

"Oh this cat stole my heart! She was basically a real life spiritual being that watched over this #family. She saved them in many ways, both their lives & their mental struggles. She performs some miracles that had my jaw on the floor." – #goodreads #cats #books #reading pic.twitter.com/UlnKUEe3xq — Amra Sabic-El-Rayess (@amrasabicPHD) October 9, 2020

TS: The critical reception seems overwhelmingly positive; how does that make you feel?

AS: I never really thought about the reception to my book when I was writing it. I really wrote it because I had this urge and almost a sense of panic that I had to share this story with Americans as a warning and as an inspiration, that we can come together. Never once did I think about what the book critics would say about my work, but I do certainly feel emotional when I read those reviews and realize that they recognize what the purpose of my story was and that they appreciate the honesty in my book. In how I felt and how one can build resilience even in the face of the unimaginable. I am grateful for those reviews, but I have to say that I am most touched when I hear from an average reader. I have been getting so many incredible letters and emails and messages on social media.

Just to give you an example, a lot of messages I have gotten come from moms who say their teen wanted to read this book, they checked out the first few pages and would be up until three in the morning reading it. They were compelled to write to me and thank me for writing this story. They would know nothing about Bosnia, but find so many similarities in the emotions they were going through. So a lot of people that were writing to me are connecting my story or recognizing themselves or people around them in my story. And that was the purpose of writing ‘The Cat I Never Named.’

I’ve also gotten emails from several American soldiers who have been deployed around the world, some have been deployed in Bosnia. One of them, a pilot, said to me, ‘I was deployed in Bosnia and I only wish I read your story earlier. It made me cry throughout. Not only because of your story, but it made me think about the things I had done before retiring.’ He had been wondering if he had a purpose in life, but realized that in the case of Bosnia, NATO intervention ended the genocide. ‘I realized my purpose was in saving lives like yours.’

In so many ways people are connecting to this story and that is incredibly meaningful. I’m humbled and grateful for it.