Michael Campion Says The Final Season Of ‘Fuller House’ Is ‘Wrapping Up Nicely’

The teen star of the 'Full House' spinoff gives us his thoughts on the final season of the Netflix sitcom.

Fuller House star Michael Campion is not ready to say goodbye. After five seasons on Netflix, the teen star will wrap his role as Jackson Fuller, the son of Candace Cameron Bure’s beloved character, DJ Tanner, on the Full House spinoff. Still, that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t like to see Jackson again sometime in the future.

When I spoke to Campion, 17, the actor was working on the eighth episode of Fuller House’s final season, with 10 more episodes to go. Campion admitted that even he doesn’t know how Fuller House will end, but he gave us the scoop on what he does know and teased the return of familiar faces from the past along with touching on the unknown fate of cast member Lori Loughlin, whose status on the series remains unclear.

The young star also talked about his interest in magic — yes, he’s a magician on the side — and what his plans are after Fuller House ends.

Mike Yarish / Netflix

Victoria Miller: Hi Michael. How are you?

Michael Campion: I’m doing great. How about you?

VM: I’m great. I’m so excited to talk to you.

MC: Yeah, me as well.

VM: I’m a huge fan of ‘Fuller House,’ and I know that you do magic, so I want to ask you about that, too.

MC: Yeah, sure thing.

VM: So first thing, were you familiar with the show ‘Full House’ before you auditioned for ‘Fuller House’?

MC: I was, yes. I watched ‘Full House’ on Nick at Nite along with ‘Friends’ and ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.’ They would play it from 7 p.m. onwards. I used to sleep with the TV on. I would just watch all that stuff. And I actually thoroughly enjoyed it, so I knew all the characters and yeah.

VM: That’s great. That’s good.

MC: I have one more thing to add to that. I didn’t know I was auditioning for ‘Fuller House’ until the third or fourth audition just because they kept it under wraps.

VM: Oh, so you didn’t realize you were auditioning for ‘Fuller House’?

MC: No, I didn’t realize until the third audition, honestly.

VM: Well that was a happy surprise for you then, huh?

MC: Yeah, I mean it’s like, ‘Whoa, this is a big deal now.’

VM: Oh, that’s amazing! So obviously your character was new on the show. What’s your favorite thing about your Jackson Fuller?

MC: My favorite thing? That’s a good question. Well, I feel like I very much am like my character on the show. I’m quite clumsy. There’s just lots of dumb things that I do that Jackson does as well. My favorite thing about Jackson would have to be just saying he’s not afraid to look stupid. He just does stuff and no one cares. He doesn’t care about anyone judging him. And I think that’s great because I get to portray that. Anytime I have to do a goofy thing, I just let go and I’m like, ‘All right, we’ll be stupid today.’

VM: That’s fun. Now I know you probably can’t give me any spoilers, but can you give me a hint of where ‘Fuller House’ will pick up for season five?

MC: Sure. I’ll give you a little general overview. Honestly, I don’t know that much. I mean we’re eight episodes in, but there’s still 10 more that I have no clue about, just because the writers have not either finished writing them or they haven’t given us an idea of what they’re doing. So I know it on a weekly basis, to be honest with you here.

But what I do know so far is that there’s a lot more stuff with Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Jimmy (Adam Hagenbuch) and the baby, a lot more storyline stuff with them. As you know, DJ has gone with Steve (Scott Weinger) and a lot more stuff there. I have a girlfriend on the show now. Her name is Rocki (Landry Bender). Ramona (Soni Nicole Bringas) is getting a love interest and things are just wrapping up very nicely. Also, there’s a lot more guests cast, a lot more guest stars from ‘Full House’ that you’ll be very surprised to see. I was surprised, honestly. So I think you guys will definitely enjoy it.

VM: Do you mean guest stars that were on the original ‘Full House’?

MC: Correct, yeah.

VM: Ooh, I’m dying to know. That’s fun. So you mentioned that Jackson has a girlfriend, Rocki, and we know who she is. Things were a little rocky with Rocki last time we saw.

MC: Correct. I think that’s resolved. I can’t say too much, but they are dating, I think. I don’t know. I mean, I’m going to say that.

VM: I think you’re giving me a tiny spoiler there.

MC: I am giving you a little spoiler, but the way we left things before, it’s implied. Now I’m just telling you guys if it was implied, this is actually what it is…

VM: Got it.

MC: I guess if you wanted to consider that a spoiler, maybe, but I don’t know.

VM: A little bit, okay.

MC: Yeah, a little bit.

VM: So I know that the cast is like a huge family. Some of them have been together for 30 years or more, way before you were even born. What was it like to join this close-knit cast as a newcomer?

MC: It was very easy going in because they were very welcoming. I got to know all the cast very quickly, and all that chemistry that they had was just infused right upon us. It was a very nice transition from not knowing anyone to being in the family, I think. I think now we’re probably closer than we’ve ever been. It’s because we’re really making sure that we make the most of our time and everything. As for season one and all that, I was just getting to know them, and it happened very quickly. So I’m thankful for that.

VM: That’s really nice. Because the cast is a real family, has it been difficult to not have Lori Loughlin on the show? Can you tell me anything?

MC: Well, we haven’t really talked about it too much just because we all said what we had to say. We said it once and then we kind of moved on, I guess. I haven’t really spoken about it since, honestly, and yeah, the whole situation does kind of stink, especially for me because I was very close to her. So I think what happened is totally out of our control. If we had it different, we would definitely make it different.

VM: Sure. I mean, I don’t know, I don’t recall if Netflix actually ever said she was definitely off the show.

MC: I don’t know that either. I kind of stepped away from it because I didn’t want to get involved.

VM: Right. Yeah, because I think they really haven’t. Some of the other places have made announcements and they haven’t. So maybe. I was going to ask you about how the show ends, but if you’re only eight episodes in, you don’t even know the finale.

MC: Yeah, I have no idea. And I don’t think that they’ve actually written that far quite yet. I know they have an idea, but they haven’t written the official script.

VM: Okay. I know you can’t tell me a lot about Lori Loughlin. I don’t want to ask a lot, but in the scripts you’ve done so far, has her absence been addressed or has it not even been an issue yet because of that part of the family…

MC: Yeah, we haven’t had any of the… John (Stamos) hasn’t been on.

VM: John hasn’t been on, okay.

MC: I’m not sure how that’s actually going to go. I’m curious to see myself how they’ll direct that. … I’m just as curious as you are in this situation.

VM: Okay, so you don’t know anything about the finale. There’s been some talk of potential spinoffs, prequels… Would you ever be interested in anything like that?

MC: Oh, ‘Fullest House’?

VM: Yeah, ‘Fullest House’!

MC: That would be awesome. I would not be opposed to that at all.

VM: Well I think fans would love it. I think there’s much more of this family we can hear about.

MC: Oh 100 percent, that’d be great. John said something about a prequel, but I was thinking that a sequel would make more sense just because it’s ‘Fullest House.’ I don’t know.

VM: Well yeah, I mean a prequel, it would be…yeah, I agree. And then if you did ‘Fullest House,’ fast forward a bit, right?

MC: Yeah, exactly. Go with the times.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

VM: That would be a lot of fun, kind of like a ‘This Is Us’ flash-forward type thing, you know?

MC: Yeah, exactly.

VM: Okay. Is there anything else about ‘Fuller House’ you want to tell me about, or?

MC: I mean I guess if you really are super interested in what happens behind the scenes and all that, Andrea Barber, who plays Kimmy on the show, she does wonderful vlogs of all the behind-the-scenes stuff and it’s great. I love it so much… if anyone is super interested in seeing really in-depth behind the scenes, go to Andrea’s vlogs and you’ll see literally what happens on a day-to-day basis.

VM: Oh, that’s a good tip. Thank you for that.

MC: Yeah, for sure.

VM: I’ll look for that. So I also know you love magic. Can you tell me a little bit how you got into it and your work? I heard you work at the Magic Castle in LA sometimes?

MC: That’s right. So I got into magic when I was 8-years-old. My aunt and uncle at the time were clowns for the Ringling Brothers Circus, and my whole mom’s side, they’re all performers. So they got me my very first magic kit, and I just took off from there. I kind of took a break when I started ‘Fuller House’ just because I hadn’t really had a ton of time and I sort of lost interest. But just two years ago my interest re-sparked and I was like, ‘Wow, this is amazing.’ So I started doing it at this place called the Magic Dove near where I live in Orlando.

And then when I came out here last year, October 2018 I auditioned to be a member of the Magic Castle out here, which Magic Castle is this club for magicians, world-famous. It’s been around for nearly, I think they just had their 50-year anniversary, and it’s this place where you can go, you can have dinner, watch shows, go around, you have to be in fancy attire. It’s very exclusive. And I got into the junior program and what that means is that when I want to, I go in to perform for brunch shows on the weekends and whenever I have time. I’ll just go, I’ll perform my act and then I’ll do it the next day because we can only work on weekends.

VM: Oh, that’s so interesting!

MC: Yeah, it’s very fun.

VM: And it’s good that you’re an actor because that’s probably a good thing to be when you’re a magician, right?

MC: Yeah, you have to be a good actor before you’re a good magician, in my opinion.

VM: Okay, so do you have any other plans after ‘Fuller House,’ acting or anything else?

MC: I wish. I mean, I think when I go back to Florida after ‘Fuller House’ is done, magic is going to be definitely taking over for a little bit just because I’ll have a ton of time. But besides that, I mean, nothing planned yet. I have to audition still, and I haven’t been able to audition just because ‘Fuller House’ has been, I actually cannot audition during the time that ‘Fuller House’ is, because if I get a part and it interferes, then the whole contract is lost and all that. So once I get back, once the whole show’s over, I’m going to be auditioning much more. And hey, who knows, maybe once ‘Fullest House’ comes around…there we go!