Jeeps Have 'Easter Eggs' Hidden on the Vehicle and People are Sharing Theirs

As Joel Feder of Motor Authority explains, Jeep vehicles have had these little surprises since the 90s. Michael Santoro, hired as a designer in 1989, decided to slip an Easter egg into the Wrangler TJ. Since then, pretty much every Jeep vehicle has included at least one Easter Egg. According to Mopar Insiders, the Easter eggs can be found on each of the brand’s vehicles.

Not everyone was aware of this fact, though, as a TikTok by @jackiefoster40 recently revealed. The user discovered a spider hidden in his fuel tank and decided to share the Easter egg in a video.