Internet Trolls Donald Trump as He Faces Huge Embarrassment in a Failed Attempt to Kiss a Young Girl

Donald Trump is not new to internet trolls. His hush-money conviction and involvement with adult star Stormy Daniels had already instigated trolls among the netizens. However, this time an embarrassing moment caught the attention of the netizens who couldn't resist but comment on the moment when Trump got rejected for his gesture to be kissed by a fairly young lady.

Donald Trump signed Art of the Deal copies in New York in 1988. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Rick Maiman)

The resurfaced video from December 2019, shows Trump advancing to give a peck to the young introducer of the Turning Point USA event in West Palm Beach, Florida, as the lady rushes to leave the podium. Netizens expressed their disgust at it. User @TheBPGreen tweeted, "Hopefully that was the moment she realized she sold her soul just so she could use that podium for whatever it was she was pushing for herself." Another user @healy_major chimed in, "What a pervert. She was disgusted." Sharing the sentiment user @BruceDavid12539 commented, "Perhaps reluctant to mess up her non-bronzed makeup. Or maybe he's just a creep." User @TCAPAU compared this act to Joe Biden and wrote, "At least he didn't just force himself on her as Biden does to everyone." @STLProgressive condemned the behavior writing, "His behavior right there supports everything E. Jean Carroll and others said. That woman made it crystal clear she didn’t want to be kissed by him, yet he forced the issue. Imagine what he’d do in private. He’s so disgusting."

Speaking to young conservatives, Trump made bizarre statements back then that made him the punching bag for even more criticism. During the event, Trump spoke of windmills and their ill effects. "You know, I know windmills very much. They’re noisy. They kill the birds. Do you want to see a bird graveyard? Go under a windmill someday. You’ll see more birds than you’ve ever seen in your life," Trump said as he mentioned China and Germany are its biggest manufacturers per The Guardian.

Trump is so disgusting. — Silvija V. stands w/Ukraine 🇺🇸 🇱🇻 🌻 (@SVecrumba) June 13, 2024

Simultaneously he also made a controversial statement on toxic fumes in the air, and the aesthetics of wind turbines followed by a claim where he called himself an "environmentalist." Trump has been trolled in the past for his unusual behavior around women and misogynistic comments. Previously, the ex-POTUS was roasted for his failed attempt to peck swimmer Riley Gaines up on stage as she flinched and pulled away. Back in 2016, a tape of the former President went viral where he claimed that one can do anything if they are famous.

Awkward 😬 — Metalmark 🤘🌊 🏁 (@MarkMantis) June 13, 2024

According to NPR, Trump was caught saying, "I'm automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait. And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p****. You can do anything." The statement received immense backlash from various outfits and organizations back then.

