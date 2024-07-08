Internet Targets Marjorie Taylor Greene After She Posts This Unbelievable Data on American History

Marjorie Taylor Green is all red-faced after a significant failure to display her grasp on American history. The American politician scored an embarrassing two out of eight as reported by Raw Story as she failed to identify people who signed the Declaration of Independence. It all came to light when Greene tweeted a post on the signers of the Declaration.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

The Rep. tweeted, "The average age of the signers of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, was 44 years old, but more than a dozen were 35 or younger: Thomas Jefferson: 33 John Hancock: 39 James Madison: 25 Alexander Hamilton: 21 James Monroe: 18 Aaron Burr: 20 Paul Revere: 41 George Washington: 44," on July 5 that made waves for its incredibly false information.

The average age of the signers of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776 was 44 years old, but more than a dozen were 35 or younger:



Thomas Jefferson: 33

John Hancock: 39

James Madison: 25

Alexander Hamilton: 21

James Monroe: 18

Aaron Burr: 20

Paul Revere: 41

George… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 5, 2024

Netizens couldn't hold back their frustration after the tweet on X (formerly known as Twitter) made headlines. @RepJackKimble tweeted, "How did you forget Johnny Appleseed, Paul Bunyan, and Ronald Reagan?" While @MoreHockeyStuff commented, "She's in a whole different timeline of history," as they pulled a joke on Greene. Another user @bigberde2 chimed in saying, "Forget the wrong side. She’s simply has history wrong. Period!" @Bradley22Janet supported those criticizing her and joked, "She doesn't know any history and doesn't seem to know how to use Google."

I very sure Jesus signed it too, he was the very first American — Zorpheous Schrödinger (@Zorpheous) July 7, 2024

The post on X is now followed by a reader's added context to ward off any fake news that rectified the tweet by Greene. "James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, James Monroe, Aaron Burr, Paul Revere, and George Washington were not signers of the Declaration of Independence," it read as the post clarified that out of eight people named by the politician, only two were correct. The post shared by the Trump supporter was to supplement the age-related issues faced by President Biden. However, the tweet backfired with netizens schooling the Republicans as there were 56 signatories to the document on July 4, 1776, in Independence Hall in Philadelphia. And six others named by her were incorrect.

Why is it that self-proclaimed "patriots" know the least about American history? — S.P.E.W.E.Y. (@DrShordonGumway) July 7, 2024

The post has over 2 million views at the moment of reporting. However, this wasn't the first time Greene landed in a hot soup. Previously, in another controversially generalized tweet, she wrote, "I, like many of you, have been treated horribly by the media for going against their mass delusions and propaganda. The media exposed themselves to be some of the biggest liars of all by acting shocked about Joe’s condition." She continued by initiating a quick poll, asking, "Has the media lost all credibility?"

You're always on the wrong side of history 😒 pic.twitter.com/Uapxp4Udlf — Sandy (@sandiechill) July 6, 2024

The tweet drew the ire of people who called her out for spreading fake news. While others supported the claim by calling the media out rightly. "I stopped watching the news/media when Tucker was fired. Now I get my news from X" wrote, @TravelingLite1. Another user @BurtMaclin_FBI wrote, "You told people a solar eclipse meant the end of the world." @Chicagoartgirl countered saying, "No, but you have!"