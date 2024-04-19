Internet Slams Trump for 'Pissing Off' the Judiciary System During His Trial: "Nobody Will Stop It"

Donald Trump is reportedly 'pissing off' jurors and prosecutors in his ongoing hush money trial in the Manhattan court. Observers of the jury selection in his case, which involves allegations of falsifying bank records to hide the $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, slammed the former president on X, formerly Twitter, for trying to win the legal battle by intimidation.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Lane

An X user, @marlene4719, critiqued, "Trump is doing everything he can to piss all over the judicial process. With his mob boss mentality, he wants his jurors to fear him because he knows the only way he wins anything is by deceit and threats. That his freedoms and rights come before other's safety is appalling." A second user, @TeriMye37231065, echoed, "Some people cannot be intimidated or aren't willing to alter their behavior because of threats from a thug like Trump...I hope these are the final jurors selected..." Another user, @HinweisgeberLA questioned, how Trump is still considered a role model by many, while user @smcnaney asserted that it was, "Sickening to watch but expected, and nobody will stop any of it."

@kk1412Judith reasoned, "You would think at some point, even someone as far removed from reality as Trump would figure out that he loses every court case and he just might want to consider that his bullying, threats, and inability to shut up are only hurting him in court." Reiterating similar concerns, user @king_ryan62 added, "Praying he will lose control in court and the judge gags him so [the] jury can be encouraged."

Seeing this cartoon of Trump gives me flashbacks

Meanwhile, others like @SandyPozniak slammed, "Hearing with the Judge on Tuesday about Trump behavior! His constant posting endangering others, breaking the gag order. Trump is taking the mobster, John Gotti's pointers for staring down the Judge in court, and intimidating people. He loves mob bosses who are in jail or dead BTW!!!"

Meanwhile, an X user, @leeseongwee, made an interesting speculation, "There are rumors that he's going to fire his lawyers and then ask for a delay while he 'looks for' new ones to represent him. Quite a clever strategy because any delay will help him as the polls are suggesting that he's likely to win the Presidential Election in November #USA."

Amidst all the intimidating tactics and deceit, user @Gabbysmom420 however showed complete faith in the American judicial system. She added, "It's been our justice system that's held up against him so far and kept him from overthrowing the gov so I'm not gonna lose faith in it now. This judge knows what he's doing. We have to let the process work."

During the election interference case, Judge Merchan issued a gag order, preventing Trump from making any offensive statement. However, the order didn't cover D.A. Bragg or Merchan himself (or their families), which Trump took advantage of as he passed crude remarks on Merchan's daughter, as per Daily Beast. According to CNBC, Trump ranted on Truth Social, "Maybe the Judge is such a hater because his daughter makes money by working to 'Get Trump,' and when he rules against me over and over again, he is making her company, and her, richer and richer."