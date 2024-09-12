Internet Slams Queen Elizabeth's Statue for 'Not Looking Like Her,' Compares It to Iconic TV Character

A new bronze statue of Queen Elizabeth II was installed on the 6th of September at the Antrim Castle Gardens in Northern Ireland. This was created close to the statue of her late husband, Prince Philip who died in 2021. It also included two corgis as the beloved pets of the queen. The sculpture, commissioned by the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, stands as a tribute to the late Queen. However, despite the intentions, it has received much criticism, especially concerning the way it represents the monarch, according to the Mirror.

Image Source: X | @Paxmere

Several users on the internet claim that it looks more like a movie character than the Queen. One X user said, "A new bronze statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II was unveiled in Antrim Castle Gardens today. It is truly awful - its bearing more of a resemblance to Hetty Wainthrop crossed with Mrs Doubtfire than Her Late Majesty. It looks nothing like the Queen or the Prince. Terrible.Dreadful.Melt it down and start again." Another person said, "Like many I loved our late, great Queen Elizabeth ll. This statue does her no justice whatsoever."

A third person chimed in and said, "A new statue designed to commemorate Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip was unveiled in Antrim Castle Gardens last Saturday...It is awful...It looks nothing like the Queen or the Prince. Terrible. Dreadful. Melt it down and start again with a different sculptor." Another person compared the late Queen's statue to an owl and wrote, "The new statue of Queen Elizabeth II and Phil the Greek reminds me of Professor Yaffle, the clockwork Owl from Bagpuss. I should probably be sectioned and sent to a secure mental health facility. He was an owl, wasn't he? Yaffle, not Phil."

A fifth person claimed, "Art has gone backward. We had sculptors that could create the most beautiful masterpieces hundreds of years ago and now all I see is modern statues like this monstrosity." The debate first began in the comments section of a social media post shared by the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, where the first images of the statue were shared. Paul Dunlop, the local deputy mayor said, "It's down to personal taste, everyone has their own opinion but it is what the sculpture represents that is important," as reported by BBC.

Meanwhile, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said, "The council is delighted with the generally positive response to the new Queen Elizabeth II sculpture in Antrim Castle Gardens. It acknowledges that art can sometimes spark diverse opinions, but it's important to emphasize that the sculpture has been warmly received by most who have seen it in person." They added, "The statue beautifully captures Her Majesty's grace and steadfastness, standing as a fitting tribute to her extraordinary life and reign." Artist and sculptor Anto Brennan has made a name for himself with his remarkable chess-inspired sculptures of some of Northern Ireland’s most iconic political figures.