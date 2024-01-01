Internet Slams Gwen Stefani's Video For This Detail, Days After Blake Shelton Was Spotted Alone in a Bar

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani posted a video of their family getting ready for their Christmas Italian feast on Instagram on Monday. Throughout the sped-up video, Stefani and Shelton can be seen rushing about their house while making and eating the family's pasta meals. The family's gingerbread homes are seen in a close-up at the video's beginning, which then focuses on the Christmas dinner.

Then, after filming herself using the finished item, Stefani said, "Everything was going well until I put it back in and it went a little dark." However, as reported by The U.S. Sun, fans expressed annoyance with the way the tape was filmed and edited. One user wrote, "I love your videos, but they go so fast I can’t enjoy all you share. Can you slow them down a little bit, please?" A second user commented, "I agree, please slow it down." Fans also expressed their love and gratitude for the couple in some other remarks on the post. One admirer wrote, "Can I be family? I wanna come to your house for dinner!" Another fan commented, "Never stop posting. It lets us all see that you are living real life like the rest of us. Just a little fancier. You and Blake are beautiful. It makes me happy." A third user wrote, "Please don’t make this into drama and judgment. Both of them have finally found true love and are a very simple couple at home on the ranch. Blake loves those kids like his own and Gwen cherishes her Blake. No need to say anything negative about either one of them they were simply sharing their Christmas with you."

This video came after Shelton was spotted by himself in a bar in a Santa costume. In a recent Instagram video, Shelton was seen strolling around Downtown Nashville decked out as Santa. The singer, who spent 12 years as a coach on The Voice until retiring earlier this year, looked amazing in a complete Santa outfit and sporting a beautiful white beard. He waved at everyone as he went down the sidewalk, once even shaking the hand of a stranger. The concluding scene of the video saw the popular country music star entering Ole Red, a popular restaurant he co-owns in Downtown Nashville. Shelton was encircled by people on the sidewalk; Stefani, his wife, was not seen in the video. The Christmas video was released at a time when some fans have been wondering whether the two are having marital problems.

Since Stefani and Shelton will be spending New Year's Eve apart in 2023, they need to make the most of their family time while they can. Shelton is scheduled to perform on New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, while she is scheduled to perform in Las Vegas. Before last month's The Voice season 24 finale, Stefani told Access Hollywood that she had originally intended to spend time with her spouse in Nashville, but that she received a call from an unidentified Las Vegas venue asking her to work. She revealed, "So I was like, 'Eh, I'm gonna do it.' If you're gonna be working then I'm gonna be working — so I'm just gonna fly in and out it's gonna be awesome. I'm really looking forward to it."

