Internet Slams Donald Trump For Being More Concerned About Votes Than Melania: 'Walks All Over Her'

Despite the daily presence required at his hush money trial, former president Donald Trump remains focused on the 2024 elections. According to The NY Times, in a head-to-head battle with Joe Biden, Trump leads among registered voters in five of the six crucial states: Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. As per Sky News, key witness Michael Cohen during his testimony revealed that the Republican leader was also only concerned with his political campaign back in 2016 when he decided to pay Stormy Daniels. The former 'fixer' revealed that Trump wasn't, as previously stated, attempting to shield his wife Melania Trump from shame and gossip, "He wasn't thinking about Melania. This was all about the campaign."

Wow…Trump made it perfectly clear that he was more concerned about losing votes, than hurting his wife, if the Stormy affair got out. This should be enough for Melania.

pic.twitter.com/l0ChrWjldO — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) May 13, 2024

The internet remained divided with Cohen's confession with some slamming Trump while others saying that Melania already knew what was coming. User @marlene4719 tweeted, "Wow…Trump made it clear that he was more concerned about losing votes than hurting his wife if the Stormy affair got out. This should be enough for Melania."

I think she knows exactly who she married. She wanted the lifestyle and she got a son out of it. I think she adores her son and wants him to get whatever she believes he's entitled to. She knows the score. She's in the game, too. — Delora Daye (@deloradaye) May 13, 2024

User @deloradaye however argued, "I think she knows exactly who she married. She wanted the lifestyle and she got a son out of it. I think she adores her son and wants him to get whatever she believes he's entitled to. She knows the score. She's in the game, too." @kurinsky_eo echoed, "It's not even close to enough. IMO, she's in a very transactional relationship herself. She got her US citizenship (for her and her parents) and she got a child. I don't think she gives a crap what TFG does, as long as he doesn't embarrass her...oops." Reiterating similar sentiment, @bichontwo chimed, "I'm convinced their situation has been 'business' only for a very long time." In light of the criminal trial, @Sandy91670659 on the other hand, opined that "a divorce now would surely ruin him."

A divorce now would surely ruin him. — Sandy (@Sandy91670659) May 14, 2024

Meanwhile, user @Reallionnaire predicted, "That broad isn’t leaving but now that the boy is 18 she might leave. Get her check and be gone...Any woman with self-respect would." Given Melania's absence in both court and at rallies, a user, however, argued, "She is long gone...they are rarely seen together...It is the MAGA elephant in the room."

She is long gone they are almost never seen together it is the MAGA elephant in the room — BrooklynCuma (@mikecetta) May 14, 2024

Adding to the speculations, @HinweisgeberLA tweeted, "I get the feeling that Barron wants to bail. Maybe Trump already renegotiated her prenuptial so she'll stick around." Agreeing, user @AnnieB01560674 added, "I would certainly hope so! He's only going to continually walk all over her! Does she want her only child to grow up to be like his pathologically lying, cruel AF, misogynistic husband?"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim Boxer

During his testimony, Cohen claimed that "everything required Trump's sign-off." He further stated that having received Donald's assurance that he would reimburse him, he paid the $130,000 himself. He claimed that, to make the payment, he established a phony business, registered as a 'real estate consulting company'. According to the prosecution, Trump eventually reimbursed the money by concealing it as a 'retainer' payment.