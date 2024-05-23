Internet Shreds Trump for Xenophobic ‘Where He Comes From’ Comment in Rant About Hush Money Judge

Social media users shredded Donald Trump for his xenophobic statement, which called on the public to “look where” the judge in his criminal trial in Manhattan “comes from.”

On May 21, Trump told reporters that Judge Juan Merchan “hates” him as he was leaving the Manhattan courthouse. “The judge hates Donald Trump, just take a look,” Trump said. “Take a look at him. Take a look at where he comes from. He can’t stand Donald Trump. He’s doing everything in his power.”

Judge Merchan was born in Bogota, and left Colombia for Jackson Heights, Queens, with his family when he was six years old, per NY Magazine. The judge, working throughout college, graduated from Baruch College and then pursued law at Hofstra University's School of Law. Many users took to X, formerly Twitter, to blast Trump for these xenophobic attacks.

"More proof that Trump’s xenophobia knows no bounds," a user slammed. Another user mocked, saying, "When it comes to racism, Trump doesn't just use a dog whistle or bullhorn; he sets off the tornado siren." Journalist Mehdi Hassan attacked Trump, claiming, "Just open racism from Trump, as ever, which won’t make headlines or any front pages."

This is not the first time Donald Trump has attacked a judge because of where the judge's family immigrated from. A democracy cannot survive when elected leaders think and talk this way.

Another user suggested, "Where does he come from, and why would that mean he hates Trump?" Another user took a shot at Trump for causing interference with his trial, saying, "Trump targets the judge, while his mob goes after both the judge & his daughter with defamation Trump is barred from vocalizing due to the gag order. Trump's message: 'Dismiss my case to restore your reputation.' This is blatant obstruction of justice."

A user torched, "Hold on. What’s Merchan’s place of birth matter here? I’m from Kentucky and I hate Trump as much as anyone." Another user bashed Trump, saying, "He doesn’t spend any time defending his own actions. He just attacks the people trying to hold him responsible for those decisions." Another user blasted Trump's double standards, saying, "Judge Aileen Cannon and Judge Juan Merchan were both born in Columbia. I don’t hear Trump criticizing Judge Cannon."

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told NBC News that Trump was referring to the “Democrat political system, Democrat donors, and Democrat operatives,” rather than Merchan's place of birth. But Trump has not done this the first time, in 2016, Trump attacked another judge, Gonzalo Curiel of Mexican heritage, who was overseeing the fraud case against Trump University. Trump called Curiel a “hater” and said he wasn't objective as a Mexican.

Charles Geyh, a legal professor, blasted Trump, suggesting his comments on the judge's bias due to his heritage are aimed at urging his supporters to not trust the American justice system, per Salon. “What he's doing here is, in effect, trying to discredit the court as a way to maintain his constituency and preserve their confidence in him by discrediting the court,” Geyh said.

“If and when he loses his case, he can blame the judge, blame the court proceeding, blame the state judiciary, blame the administration of justice that has fallen into liberal hands, and so on.”