Internet Ridicules Trump for Saying ‘Illegal Aliens Invading Your Home? We’ll Deport You!’

Social media had a field day after Donald Trump's latest gaffe caused everyone to erupt in laughter, according to Yahoo! News. The former President was holding a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and was addressing the contentious subject of immigration when he mixed up his speech and said something quite bizarre. “If your constitutional rights have been violated, we will defend you. If you have illegal aliens invading your home, we will deport you,” the real estate mogul was heard saying in a clip shared by critics on X, formerly Twitter.

Trump's recent gaffe on the campaign trail—'we will deport you'—is only one example of his verbal gaffes. While many of his followers laughed at his gaffe, others pointed out how ridiculous it is that Trump continuously brings up immigration while he is surrounded by immigrants. As such, "ok time for bed grandpa," a user said, making fun of Trump. "Someone is sundowning," another user mocked his mental decline.

"What if someone tried to stay in the White House after they got elected out?" a user asked, mocking Trump's alleged role in the Jan 6 Capitol rioting. "So, if illegal immigrants were found at Mar-a-Lago we could deport Trump?” journalist Brian J. Karem penned a post on X, alluding to rumors that Trump has hired unauthorized workers at many of his establishments, including at Mar-a-Lago.

Do we get to choose where we want to be deported? https://t.co/P4RPwntqE1 — SarahCA (@SarahBCalif) April 2, 2024

"Shit. So if I get invaded I also get deported? Do I get deported if a legal alien invades me? What happens to the invaders?" a user mocked his gaffe. "He's going to deport the victims of home invasions? This is turning dark..." another user commented on Trump's mixup on X.

"If you have a crime happen we will arrest you," another person slammed him. "Trump is lowering the penalty for a home invasion from felony charges to deportation and imposing the new penalty on the homeowner. Sadly, this is not the craziest or strangest thing he's said in the last month," another user shared, commenting on the series of things Trump has said in the last month.

In the event of a second term, Trump is allegedly planning to carry out an even more radical anti-immigration program that would involve mass deportations and the imprisonment of illegal individuals in detention facilities. At the Green Bay rally, Trump promised his fans, "We're going to end up with the largest deportation in America," if reelected. "I'm here to declare Biden’s border bloodbath ... ends the day I take office. I will end the carnage," he said, according to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Wait what? My home gets "invaded" but I get deported? Someone please take this man back to the old peoples home. https://t.co/SwqvYvq5mE — GramGram (Dr. Betsy) 💙🥰 (@GramG46133627) April 3, 2024

Aside from appearing to have forgotten who was president in 2021—saying, “Three years ago, we were a great nation”—Trump also lamented having to pay bail while fighting legal judgments against him, adding that "if you kill somebody, there's no bond," to his adoring audience.

