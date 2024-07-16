Internet Reacts to Video Clip of 'VP' Pick JD Vance Calling Trump "American Hitler": "The Irony"

After successfully surviving what could have been an assassination, Donald Trump announced his running mate, JD Vance. The junior Senator from Ohio since 2023 has been carefully chosen by the Republican front-runner who's likely to win again in November. But, the internet found a resurfaced clip of Vance, calling Trump "American Hitler" and here's how they reacted.

JD Vance, who called Trump “America’s Hitler” and a “cynical asshole,” and said that any American would have to be an “idiot” to vote for him, has been selected as Trump’s running mate.



pic.twitter.com/ZbpWhuQRga — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 15, 2024

A user on X, formerly Twitter, @keithboykin posted the video clip and captioned, "JD Vance, who called Trump 'America's Hitler' and a 'cynical asshole,' and said that any American would have to be an 'idiot' to vote for him, has been selected as Trump's running mate." The post amassed 2.5 million views so far and a slew of comments from the supporters of both sides.

Bro called him Hitler lol — 904andMore (@904andmore) July 15, 2024

For instance, a handful of critics like @MoeJo6271 wrote, "They found another fall guy." @s0urpatchkiid sarcastically asked, "Did he lie ???" Another X user, @inthewyld, cleared he's not voting for Trump, "@realDonaldTrump and his team need someone that is easy to control. Besides nobody and I mean nobody is voting for Trump because of his VP pick."

She didn’t drag him. She made one comment. — Margie Fernandez (@Loca2733Mc) July 15, 2024

Meanwhile, Trump supporters reminded his social media critics of what current VP Kamala Harris said about now POTUS Joe Biden. A user, @Uptown_AMill, pointed out, "Just like Kamala dragged Biden. Nobody cares about this stuff when it comes to their ticket." @ConservaMomUSA echoed, "Reminder: Kamala called Joe Biden a RACIST segregationist for being a leading opponent of busing in the Senate during the 1970s/ 1980s… but I guess she's unburdened by what has been."

I don’t remember Kamala calling him Hitler. On the plus side, if Trump’s fine with his VP calling him America’s Hitler, there should be no whining from Rs when we call him that. He pretty much admitted it. — Lesley (@mominnocal) July 15, 2024

Among the critics and the supporters were some rationalists who argued that it was merely politics and not to take it personally. @ruinwanderer wrote, The irony." @MrAndrewRoby declared, "We cannot take any of them seriously." @sibentengmerah didn't seem interested in the details and suggested the "wait and watch" philosophy, "Wow, it's interesting how the political landscape can change, isn't it? Let's see how their partnership unfolds."

The VP pick, Vance, was once a fervent critic of Trump who addressed the former president with salacious names like "America's Hitler," "Moral disaster," "cynical a**hole," and whatnot. In a public appearance, he agreed that Trump is a "total fraud" who didn't care about the regular people and called him "reprehensible." In a private message to a friend, he once wrote, "I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical asshole like Nixon who wouldn't be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he's 'America's Hitler,'" as per CNN.

After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio. J.D. honorably served our… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 15, 2024

There's a long list of his dislike of the ex-president that she showcased in public, including the infamous Access Hollywood tape. After the alleged "locker room talk" was leaked by The Washington Post, Vance condemned him in a now-deleted tweet from 2016, "Fellow Christians, everyone is watching us when we apologize for this man. Lord help us."

Reporter: Somebody who is really happy about Trump picking JD Vance is Project 2025. I got a text shortly after the news from somebody who works for Project 2025 saying ‘we're so back’ pic.twitter.com/NWVJQC2VTu — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 15, 2024

Soon after Trump's VP announcement received cheers from MAGA fans, the Democrats quickly expressed their concern for choosing Vance as VP. The Biden campaign warned, "Vance is an ultra-Maga extremist who's ready to help Trump pass his Project 2025 agenda. Stop Trump-Vance. Vote Biden-Harris."