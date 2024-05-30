Internet Questions Melania and Ivanka Trump’s Absence From Court During Hush Money Closing Arguments

Donald Trump had the largest family gathering on May 28 in the Manhattan courthouse since his hush money trial began. However, this show of solidarity from his family also drew attention to the two noticeable absences— his wife, Melania Trump, and his oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump. Neither has yet joined the former president in his defense against 34 counts, despite a jury decision possibly imminent in the coming days, CNN reported.

Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. showed up to court today.



Where’s Ivanka?



Where’s Melania?



Where’s Barron? — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) May 28, 2024

Meanwhile, Eric Trump has frequently appeared alongside his father in the courtroom, despite still recovering from knee surgery, Donald Trump Jr. has also shown up in support. On May 28, Tiffany Trump, Donald Sr.'s youngest daughter, and her husband, Michael Boulos, joined the two for the first time. Eric's wife, Lara Trump, who is reportedly close to Donald Sr., was also present.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steven Hirsch

This sparked a heated debate amongst netizens online. A user pointed out, "Trump's wife and favorite child have still never been to his criminal trial." Chiming in, another speculated, "Melania hates Donald’s guts. THAT’S why she didn’t show up to support him even a single day of his criminal trial." In a similar vein, another comment read, "No one hates Trump more than Melania. Get in line for second place." Others also echoed, "No Ivanka, and no Melania…telling."

This is the first time Tiffany Trump (with her husband) has been in the courtroom. Still MIA: Melania, Ivanka and Jared Kushner. The latter two refused to loan Trump money to secure bond for appeals in the last two trials in which Trump was found culpable by two juries. https://t.co/FsvgSURJvP — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) May 28, 2024

A user slammed, "The fact that Tiffany Trump joined Jr and Eric today in criminal court served to highlight that Ivanka didn't and that Melania, the cheated-upon, said 'nyet' to showing." A user questioned, "DonJr and Eric haven't been there most of the trial. Ivanka and Jared have never shown up. Melania has never shown up. This says something. The media never discusses this. If a Democrat were on trial and their family didn't show up? Big headlines." A user piled on, "When your own wife and daughter don't show up to support your bullshit and criminality..."

Ivanka, Jared, and Melania are otherwise "occupied" today. They all have dental appointments for root canals--a much more pleasurable experience than sitting in a courtroom with him. https://t.co/zxieagsUWm — Geoff 🗽🇺🇸⚖️🏳️‍🌈🗽 (@GeoffBrown82) May 28, 2024

These absences as rightly pointed out, go to show who has handled how, the increased public scrutiny ahead third presidential campaign, Forbes reported. Melania hardly goes out in public with her husband and has not once attended a Trump rally in his third presidential bid. For the former first lady, the trial could have been distressful, given that a lot of testimony in the hush money case centered on her husband's infidelity weeks after the birth of their son, Barron Trump.

Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, have publicly stepped away from politics ahead of Donald Sr.'s campaign. “I love my father very much,” she said while adding that she would not be involved in the 2024 campaign. “This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics.”