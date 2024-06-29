Internet Mocks Donald Trump as He 'Slurs Badly' and Fumbles Over THIS 'Basic Word'

Following Thursday's presidential debate, Donald Trump held a rally on Friday, but witnesses said he slurred his words. With one video of the ex-president becoming viral, his detractors on social media are following up on his comments during the event. One Twitter account recently shared a small clip on X with the caption, "Trump slurs badly while attempting to say landslide: Land Schlade."

Trump slurs badly while attempting to say landslide: Land Schlade pic.twitter.com/nejQlTkAMk — Acyn (@Acyn) June 28, 2024

The former president mentioned in the clip, "We want a land schlade that's -- and remember this term, too big to rig. We want a landslide." At his event, Trump seemed to stumble over his remarks after criticizing Biden for being vague during the debate. One Internet user mocked Trump stating, "Who would have known, #TrumpIsNotFitToBePresident. Here, we can hear him struggle to say this basic word: Landslide." Another critic pointed out Trump's debate performance, "There was nothing substantive about Donald's performance last night. Just repeated his attack lines over and over. Again, I'll take the old honest man versus a sleaze bag rapist felon any day!"

Whose intentions are better?

The old man who has led us in the right direction for 4 yrs.

or

an incurious, bitter huckster who will usher in project 2025?

Trump will lose in a landslide, then take it to the courts because he is simply not that popular. — Spanky Weezl (@SpankyWeezl) June 28, 2024

One user also commented about the 'empty chairs' in Trump rallies, "Then the media should agree that Donald Trump should also drop out of the race since he is slurring his words and totally disoriented. You know who else talked to empty chairs? Clint Eastwood." Another chimed in with a similar opinion, "One day after the debate Biden delivers a rally speech – energetic, expressive, connecting with his audience - while trump rants, slurs and lies through the 986th performance of his boilerplate hatefest."

I’m still voting for him just like people are still voting for Biden even though he had a “cold” — Woooootang (@Woooootang18182) June 28, 2024

As reported by the NY Times, during the rally Trump openly attacked Joe Biden as he stated, "The question every voter should be asking themselves today is not whether Joe Biden can survive a 90-minute debate performance, but whether America can survive four more years of crooked Joe Biden in the White House." While campaigning in Virginia, a state that has not supported a Republican president since 2004 but that Trump is targeting, he insisted that the Democrats should be ousted from office because of Biden's dismal performance in the debate.

Despite calls for Biden to resign from his position from several Democrats and opinion writers, Trump said that he did not believe Biden could withdraw from the campaign. After that, he went on to attack other prominent Democrats, including Michelle Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Governor Gavin Newsom of California. Even though Harris is Biden's running partner, Trump also stated that he would be pleased to face her. If Biden were to decide to stand down, Harris could not theoretically replace him at the top of the ticket. The party plans to nominate Biden in a virtual roll call, so they will need to lobby individual state delegates to replace him. The precise date for the roll call is still up in the air. Nothing suggests that Biden is ready to call it quits on his campaign. Plus, Democrats will have a very hard time replacing Biden until he voluntarily steps down.