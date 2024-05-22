INQUISITR.COM / Celebrity

Internet Goes Gaga Over Tom Hanks’ Son Explaining Kendrick Lamar/Drake Feud: "Holy Cow"

By Ishita Sen Gupta
Published on : 00:06 PST, May 22, 2024
Internet Goes Gaga Over Tom Hanks’ Son Explaining Kendrick Lamar/Drake Feud: "Holy Cow"
Cover Image Source: (R) Getty Images | Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto; (L) Instagram | @chethanx; (insets) Getty Images | Photo by (L) Prince Williams; (R) Rick Kern

Chet Hanks, the son of Academy Award winner, Tom Hanks, recently found himself in the spotlight for a hilarious and detailed explanation of the feud between rap stars Kendrick Lamar and Drake. On Monday, Tom reached out to his son via text message to get the scoop on the ongoing drama between the two musicians. The exchange quickly went viral, capturing the attention of netizens online. 

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman
Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

 

Tom texted his son, “Big Main, can you explain the Drake/Kendrick Lamar feud to me?” Chet, a musician, was elated to break it down for his dad and shared a screenshot of their conversation on his Instagram Stories. As per People magazine, Chet explained, “Yeah, so Drake and this other dude, J Cole, have been saying they, along with Kendrick are the ‘Big 3’ in rap. Then Kendrick put out a song saying, ‘F--- the Big 3, it's just big ME initiating the beef…”

 

The internet quickly fell in love with the conversation. One user commented, “I read 'holy cow' in his voice and it sent me.” Another user added, “Tom Hanks greeting Chet with ‘big main’ and then reacting with ‘holy cow’ is so culturally dualistic and wholesome?” Chiming in another fan opined, “I found this explanation helpful.”

 

Additionally, Chet detailed how Drake took jabs at Lamar’s ‘small feet’ and how Lamar retaliated by calling Drake a ‘deadbeat dad.’ He continued, “But literally like 30 seconds later Kendrick put out a diss overshadowing Drake’s diss where he pretty much methodically dismantled Drake’s entire psyche and called him a pedophile for flirting with young girls and revealing Drake had another kid that he was hiding from the world, which turned out to be false. Drake came back and was like, ‘Hahaha I gotcha a**. I had people give you false info to make you look stupid.’ It didn't even matter. Cuz then Kendrick just dropped another West Coast banger where he went in on labeling Drake a pedophile.”

 

As per USA Today, Chet’s vivid storytelling included a colorful analogy to help his dad understand the intensity of the beef. He remarked, “That was pretty much the sonic equivalent of when you took me to your high school in Oakland and we walked in on the basketball game and everybody started going nuts. It's like if you heard it you would just automatically know how to crip walk with a stank face while clutching an Oscar in each hand with Marshawn Lynch, then dap him up and tell him ‘Town Bidness’ which solidified the win not only for Kendrick but the entire West Coast.”

 

Tom’s reaction was pure gold. He exclaimed, “Holy cow! These are fighting words. People are taking sides?? Who's winning??” To which Chet quipped, “Did you not just read what I said.” Despite the heated exchanges, the feud between Drake and Lamar was declared over on May 10 by Anthony 'Top Dawg' Tiffith, the CEO of Lamar’s Top Dawg Entertainment. Tiffith described the conclusion as "a win for the culture."

Share this article: Internet Goes Gaga Over Tom Hanks’ Son Explaining Kendrick Lamar/Drake Feud: "Holy Cow"
Drake
More Stories on Inquisitr