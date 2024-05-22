Internet Goes Gaga Over Tom Hanks’ Son Explaining Kendrick Lamar/Drake Feud: "Holy Cow"

Chet Hanks, the son of Academy Award winner, Tom Hanks, recently found himself in the spotlight for a hilarious and detailed explanation of the feud between rap stars Kendrick Lamar and Drake. On Monday, Tom reached out to his son via text message to get the scoop on the ongoing drama between the two musicians. The exchange quickly went viral, capturing the attention of netizens online.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Tom texted his son, “Big Main, can you explain the Drake/Kendrick Lamar feud to me?” Chet, a musician, was elated to break it down for his dad and shared a screenshot of their conversation on his Instagram Stories. As per People magazine, Chet explained, “Yeah, so Drake and this other dude, J Cole, have been saying they, along with Kendrick are the ‘Big 3’ in rap. Then Kendrick put out a song saying, ‘F--- the Big 3, it's just big ME initiating the beef…”

Tom Hanks asking his son Chet to explain the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef. pic.twitter.com/u03CylAg1H — AskAubry 🦝 (@ask_aubry) May 21, 2024

The internet quickly fell in love with the conversation. One user commented, “I read 'holy cow' in his voice and it sent me.” Another user added, “Tom Hanks greeting Chet with ‘big main’ and then reacting with ‘holy cow’ is so culturally dualistic and wholesome?” Chiming in another fan opined, “I found this explanation helpful.”

I read “holy cow” in his voice and it sent me — Svetz (@Svetz17) May 20, 2024

Additionally, Chet detailed how Drake took jabs at Lamar’s ‘small feet’ and how Lamar retaliated by calling Drake a ‘deadbeat dad.’ He continued, “But literally like 30 seconds later Kendrick put out a diss overshadowing Drake’s diss where he pretty much methodically dismantled Drake’s entire psyche and called him a pedophile for flirting with young girls and revealing Drake had another kid that he was hiding from the world, which turned out to be false. Drake came back and was like, ‘Hahaha I gotcha a**. I had people give you false info to make you look stupid.’ It didn't even matter. Cuz then Kendrick just dropped another West Coast banger where he went in on labeling Drake a pedophile.”

tom hanks greeting chet with ‘big main’ and then reacting with ‘holy cow’ is so culturally dualistic and wholesome? — luca (@LucaGuadagnegro) May 20, 2024

As per USA Today, Chet’s vivid storytelling included a colorful analogy to help his dad understand the intensity of the beef. He remarked, “That was pretty much the sonic equivalent of when you took me to your high school in Oakland and we walked in on the basketball game and everybody started going nuts. It's like if you heard it you would just automatically know how to crip walk with a stank face while clutching an Oscar in each hand with Marshawn Lynch, then dap him up and tell him ‘Town Bidness’ which solidified the win not only for Kendrick but the entire West Coast.”

Tom hit him with the “I ain’t readin all that…” — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) May 20, 2024

Tom’s reaction was pure gold. He exclaimed, “Holy cow! These are fighting words. People are taking sides?? Who's winning??” To which Chet quipped, “Did you not just read what I said.” Despite the heated exchanges, the feud between Drake and Lamar was declared over on May 10 by Anthony 'Top Dawg' Tiffith, the CEO of Lamar’s Top Dawg Entertainment. Tiffith described the conclusion as "a win for the culture."