Internet Calls Out Kathy Hilton's 'Cringy' Performance for North West During Kardashians' Christmas Party

The Kardashian Christmas party annually becomes a platform for fans to share amusing instances of their beloved celebrities' festive blunders. Renowned as the pinnacle of luxury and stardom during the holiday season, this party is hosted with grandeur by Kim Kardashian and her family. Amid this celebration, a recent incident involving North West and the public's reaction to Kathy Hilton's Christmas song emerged.

A video surfaced from this star-studded event, showcasing The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality creating a holiday-themed tune specifically for Kim's daughter. It captivated the attention of many, becoming a highlight of the glamorous gathering, as reported by OK! Magazine.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photos By (L) Steve Granitz; (R) Gotham

However, West seemed quite puzzled and confused. In a widely circulated moment, Paris Hilton shared a video featuring herself and her mother, Kathy, along with Kim's daughter. In the footage, Kathy spontaneously begins to perform an impromptu song, which appears to leave West looking somewhat awkward. The lyrics include, "Merry Christmas little Northy! We love you! This kid, she's a princess. North West is the best." Additionally, Paris can be heard saying in the video, "My mom has never done TikTok so she has no idea what she's doing."

Paris Hilton shares video with North West and her mom Kathy. pic.twitter.com/6BG8DqlcJp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 25, 2023

In her caption, she mentioned their attempt to teach Kathy how to use TikTok. The video has soared past a million views, drawing considerable attention. Additionally, an entertainment account re-shared the same video on X, formerly referred to as Twitter, increasing its audience reach across platforms. Moreover, viewers flooded the comment sections on both X and TikTok, sharing their varied perceptions of the interaction captured in the footage. One user wrote, "Generations of fabulous! Paris Hilton sharing a moment with North West and her mom Kathy is pure joy. A beautiful blend of glamour and family. Here's to creating memories and passing down the fabulous legacy!"

Generations of fabulous! Paris Hilton sharing a moment with North West and her mom Kathy is pure joy. A beautiful blend of glamour and family. Here's to creating memories and passing down the fabulous legacy! — Wisdom Quotient (@wisdomquotient) December 25, 2023

Moving ahead, another user wrote, "This is next level cringeworthy." However, despite the criticism directed towards it, not all responses were negative toward the video. Some viewers praised its legendary status. Moreover, this instance isn’t the first one of a Paris and Kathy video facing criticism online. In the Season 2 teaser of Peacock's Paris in Love, the reality star showcased the moment she introduced her newborn son, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, born via surrogate, to her mother. This introduction marked the first meeting between the two, as outlined by Newsweek.

This is next level cringeworthy 👀 — BURN & RAVE PODCAST (@burnandravepod) December 25, 2023

Meanwhile, Kim hosted the party at her Calabasas residence in California, where the premises were adorned with artificial snow and highlighted by a grand life-sized gingerbread house. This extravagant celebration stands as a cherished family tradition spanning decades, with only one year missed since 1978. Additionally, this year's guest list boasted A-list personalities, including the presence of Paris and Nicky Hilton. On the other hand, the deep-rooted bond between Paris and Kim traces back to their preschool days, growing strong through their upbringing in Los Angeles. These two Hollywood icons share a longstanding friendship that has stood the test of time.

