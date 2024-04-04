Internet Analyzes Barron Trump's Reaction to Dad's 'Signature Dance Move,' 'Doesn’t Look Comfortable'

The internet is currently buzzing with speculation and analysis surrounding a particular moment captured on video featuring former President Donald Trump and his son Barron Trump during Easter festivities. Shared on X by Ron Filipkowski, the clip showcases Donald entering a restaurant amidst cheers from onlookers, promptly breaking into his self-proclaimed "signature dance move" characterized by clenched fists rhythmically moving back and forth, as per Ok! Magazine. What's particularly intriguing about this scene is not just Donald's display of his dance prowess, but the reaction—or lack thereof— from his son Barron, who trails behind him.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool

"Trump arrives at Easter dinner with Barron showing off his signature dance moves," Filipkowski captioned the post. People took to the comments to share their sympathy for Barron, with many expressing that he appeared uncomfortable. One person commented, "Barron doesn’t look comfortable. Just kind of: “lemme go that way now…” and he walks off." Another observer noted, "Did Barron smirk when Donald did his stupid little two-fists dance?" While another said humorously, "I’m willing to bet it irks the shit out of him that Barron is so much taller." Another commenter stated, "It seems they have the same hairstylist! Barron needs to step out and gain his own identity. Hopefully, he’s not emulating his father and other way as well."

Trump arrives at Easter dinner with Barron showing off his signature dance moves. pic.twitter.com/Os9CiRUAPk — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 1, 2024

Donald has already had internet videos of himself dancing go viral. A separate video of Trump that Filipkowski shared in March shows him dancing on stage and pumping his fists back and forth while the crowd applauds him. "Mar-a-Lago last night." Filipkowski captioned the video, "Such a weird cult." In February, Margo Martin, the former president's deputy director of communications, uploaded a video showing Trump dancing with cheerleaders before the Super Bowl on X. She captioned the video, which was uploaded on February 11, saying, "President @realDonaldTrump is greeted by local high school band at Trump International Golf Course before Super Bowl kickoff!!"

President @realDonaldTrump is greeted by local high school band at Trump International Golf Course prior to Super Bowl kickoff!! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/tB0jvzvXCF — Margo Martin (@margommartin) February 11, 2024

Melania Trump, the former first lady, had previously questioned Trump's dancing skills. In his September 29, 2023, speech to the California Republican Party, the former president disclosed that his wife had criticized his storytelling and dancing, calling them "unpresidential." Speaking about men and women in sports, he related a story about going golfing with former NFL player Brian Urlacher.

After that, Trump began to imitate a female weightlifter after telling a tale about her, but he stopped himself. "I don't want to imitate her," he declared. "As you know, my wife, the first lady, hates when I do this. 'It's not presidential,'" "But people like it." As he continued, the audience applauded and laughed, "She said it's not presidential, and I understand. She also has two things, that, and she doesn't like when I dance a little bit to the [campaign] music," as per News Week.