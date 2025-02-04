Melania Trump’s Secret to 20 Years with Donald? Insider Says She’s a “Very Good…!”

Donald Trump and Melania Trump have been married for 20 years now. The couple recently celebrated their anniversary. Following his win against Democrat Kamala Harris, Trump became the 47th President of the United States. And throughout his run, his “other-half” Melania has been showing her support. But how does their marriage work? Regine Mahaux, the Trump wife’s personal photographer and close confidante spilled the beans.

She commented that Melania is a “very good number two” for Trump. “She is really good at balancing her husband,” the photographer said talking to Hello!. It seems like the secret lies in the First Lady’s personality. As per the source, she is a “strong” woman, but also boasts a soft power at the same time. Mahaux believes that the marriage works because of this balance. Despite being a former model, Melania let her billionaire husband “take the light,” the insider noted.

“Sometimes I wonder how she could have the courage to keep on going; they’ve gone through so much. She’s committed. She loves him and he loves her,” Regine said during the interview. The photographer revealed another crucial details about their marrige – the effort they both out in. She revealed that although both Melania and Trump have their fair share of busy schedules, they always look to “find joy.” Mahaux added that the pair try their best to spend quality time whenever they do get a moment.

“Trump is happy to make her happy,” the insider commented, indicating how deeply the president cares for his first lady. Even when on working on their separate schedules, the constantly keep checking on each other, said Regine. Perhaps, that’s why despite their chaotic lives otherwise, Melania and Donald have managed to make it so far.

The former model herself revealed more about her relationship with Trump in her best-selling memoir. She revealed that he was with a different woman when they both spotted each other. Donald initially attempted to pursue her and even asked for her number. At that time, Melania refused and instead noted his digits.

The first lady gave more insights into her marriage to Donald Trump. “We share a love for Elvis Presley and Elton John. Whenever he had music playing at home, he’d crank up the volume and pull me into a spontaneous dance,” Melania noted that their mutual love for music brings them closer.

She wrote that her husband equally film enthusiasts like her. Together, they enjoy all kind of movies from westerns to dramas to old classics. “We visited the theater regularly, seeing almost every new release. Our evenings were filled with the excitement of baseball games, football games, and boxing events,” Melania recalled the special days in her memoir.

The couple tied the knot back on January 22, 2025 and currently are parents to one son together – Barron Trump. Since their wedding, Melania and Donald’s marriage has always been a center of discussions.