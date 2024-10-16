Insider Reveals Why Meghan Markle Created Her Own Version of Diana's Iconic 'Revenge' Dress

Meghan Markle's revamped red dress wasn't an accident. According to Hollywood insiders, the Duchess made a bold statement about her marriage with Prince Harry, emulating her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's 'revenge' dress act. She showed up at the Children's Hospital Gala event without Harry and her dress could be her 'revenge' moment.

A stream of tabloid headlines speculated Markle and Harry's marriage is on the rocks. Though the couple didn't address the rumors directly, their separate appearances added fuel to the fire. The Duke of Sussex has been on a solo tour attending various charity events in London, New York, and other countries. During that time, Markle had been lying low with their two kids- Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in Montecito, California.

Amid the controversy, Markle made a bold move of recycling and flaunting her red Carolina Herrera gown she once wore at a veterans event in 2021. This time, however, she skipped her long matching train, and instead, her dress featured a dramatic plunging neckline with a detachable overskirt. Though some lauded her sustainable fashion choice, others read between the lines and claimed the dress spoke a thousand words.

One Californian source told the Daily Mail that Markle has done so with her version of the 'revenge' dress taking inspiration from Diana's playbook- the tight and flesh-flashing dress she famously wore after her then-husband Prince Charles confessed to committing adultery and infidelity on television. At the time, Diana's black number was regarded as a relaunch of her independent public life and a disassociation with the royal family. "The belief is that this red dress is Meghan's version of Diana's revenge dress. Physically this looks like a new Meghan, as if she is moving on towards a new chapter. Some feel it's no accident," the insider continued, referring to Diana's symbolic act which they believe Markle tried to pull off indicating her independence from Harry and the royal clan back in the UK.

Aside from her dress, the Sussexes' solo appearance is another hot topic because the couple, who were once so conspicuously intertwined, are now doing things separately. Is there trouble in paradise or is it their new PR strategy to rebrand? A source close to the couple reassured that their solo appearances are not an indication of their marriage but an attempt to carve their own career paths.

One friend told PEOPLE, "It's clear that a twin-track approach is evolving. An entrepreneurial and enterprise focus is going to be more the Duchess's priority and the Duke will continue to champion his not-for-profit patronages," noting that "there will be joint efforts around those cause-driven areas of work." However, currently, the Duchess is focused on commerce while the Duke is leading the philanthropic work.

A royal insider stressed, "With their recent trips to Nigeria and Colombia, as well as their foundation-led events, it is still evident they show up together for the causes they jointly support."