Insider Reveals Why Leonardo DiCaprio Won’t Date Women Over 25: "The Minute a Girl..."

People have always been super interested in Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating life, especially since he usually goes for women under 25. Now, an insider has finally spilled the beans, giving a straight-up answer for why he keeps dating younger women. "By the time girls reach 25, they're looking for more — they're looking to get married and settle down," revealed the insider to the New York Post. This lifestyle choice, according to the source, directly conflicts with DiCaprio's personal aspirations. "He does not want a family and does not want to be around women who may press him for that."

This Leonardo DiCaprio graph where he continues to get older and his girlfriends never age above 25 lives rent-free in my head. pic.twitter.com/bHlhw7Evmg — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) August 31, 2022

The source painted a rather stark picture of DiCaprio's approach to relationships, noting, "The minute a girl meets him, the clock is ticking. If she gets too old, in a couple of years, she is gone. If she gets too close, in a couple of years, she is gone. He's gotten older but his taste has not gotten any older." This pattern has become so well-known that it's spawned countless memes and even inspired birthday card designs. The evidence seems compelling – DiCaprio's relationship with Camila Morrone ended shortly after her 25th birthday, despite the source telling Us Weekly that the actor had "never loved a girl like this."

I just heard about Leonardo DiCaprio’s 25 year rule. His loss. You don’t know what you’re missing. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) September 13, 2022

During their four-year relationship, Morrone had defended their significant age gap, stating, "There are so many relationships in Hollywood - and in the history of the world - where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date." But now it appears like DiCaprio may be experimenting with different dating approaches. He has recently been connected to Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, who turned 25 in June 2023, and it appears that they are still together despite her reaching that significant age. On a few romantic evenings, they have been spotted out in Paris, which suggests that DiCaprio's dating style may be evolving.

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2021 in New York City. (Image Source: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Surprisingly, the Oscar-winning actor has started to feel the effects of the attention around his dating life. The Daily Mail learned from a source close to DiCaprio that "Leo is not keen on the hype suggesting that he is seeking out these very young women. He is looking for something more mature in the relationship department. It is just ridiculous because he cannot go anywhere without being linked to the youngest beautiful woman there. He wants to ditch this image once and for all and he is really bothered that this continues to follow him."

The pattern has not gone unnoticed by fellow celebrities either. Host Amy Schumer once quipped, "Leonardo DiCaprio is doing so much for the planet. He will leave it in a better shape for his girlfriends," during the 2022 Academy Awards. Even singer Dionne Warwick weighed in on social media, writing, "I just heard about Leonardo DiCaprio's 25-year rule. His loss. You don't know what you're missing." From his time with Gisele Bündchen, which wrapped up when she hit 25, to his short flings with Blake Lively at 23 and Kelly Rohrbach till she was 25, his dating trend has stayed pretty steady. He was also with model Bar Refaeli and that relationship also ended when she turned 25.