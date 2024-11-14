Insider Reveals Meghan Markle Warned Kate Middleton for Reaching Out to Harry: "She is Panicking..."

Fans will have to wait as the royal reunion still seems to be a faraway dream. A source told Closer Magazine that Meghan Markle is reportedly "furious" over Kate Middleton's efforts to coax Prince Harry back into The Firm. Markle grew even more suspicious of the royal family's intentions after Prince William mentioned his estranged brother Harry's name in a TV documentary recently.

Prince William, Catherine, Prince Harry, and Meghan leave after escorting the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Image Source: Photo by Emilio Morenatti | Getty Images

The reports suggest that the Prince and Princess of Wales want Harry to be back. Predictably, Markle is unhappy as one source revealed, "[Meghan] is panicking about Harry being sucked back into his old life. For her, it's far better for Harry to be on the outside, so she can have him firmly and safely in her corner. The thought of him cozying up to his family again has struck a note of panic."

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex stepped down as working royals in March 2020. The couple announced on their Instagram page, "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen." The exiled royals said that they reached this decision "after many months of reflection and internal discussions," per BBC.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan confirm that they are stepping back as senior members of the royal family and will divide their time between the UK and North America. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/D2iAs71rWc — Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 8, 2020

Though there was no mention of the royal rift in their statement, the couple said that they wanted to raise their son (Prince Archie) "with an appreciation for the royal tradition" while also "providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

After Harry and Markle stepped back and began their new life in Montecito United States, the couple engaged in public bashing of the royal family through their documentary and interviews. With time, the wounds grew deeper, and the Sussexes became estranged. While Markle accused The Firm of being racist, Harry, on the other hand, expressed grief in his bombshell memoir Spare.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal News Channel (@royalnewschannel)

However, early this year, after Charles and Middleton were diagnosed with Cancer, the Princess of Wales and monarch tried to reconcile with Harry. The source also said that Middleton had been convincing her husband William to do the same but Markle is "furious at Kate's meddling." In fact, she still has "major issues with Kate and partly blames her for them having to step down – so she's furious that she's even getting involved."

"Kate was very much behind William's olive branch and has spent more time recently encouraging him to do more in her bid to heal their rift," reiterated the source. The Princess (of Wales) is also acting as a "mediator" between the brothers as she can see how the feud has affected their mental health and has been urging William to heal his "deep-rooted pain" so he can forgive Harry and "move on."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archie and Lilibet of Sussex 💘 (@archieandlili)

But Markle is reportedly preventing Harry from taking any meaningful action. "She's insisting that his family will use them against him and try to pit to against each other [and] she wants Kate to stop messaging him [Harry]." And her biggest fear is that Harry will one day reach a point where he'd be forced to choose between the royal family or his own family back in Montecito.