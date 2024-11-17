Insider Reveals Elizabeth’s Final Words About Meghan Markle: "For The Queen To Use Such a Word..."

Queen Elizabeth II known for her grace and restraint, reportedly shocked guests at Balmoral during a reception in August 2022. During what was one of her last public appearances, the Queen referred to Meghan Markle as ‘evil’ and regretted her grandson Prince Harry’s relationship with the former actress. A source revealed, "It was out of character for the Queen to use such a word as 'evil' to describe Meghan, but she saw straight through her…It was a startling sentence to hear from the most forgiving woman on earth. At the drinks before the dinner, a small group was talking to the monarch and she explained that Harry meeting Meghan had become a complete catastrophe.”

As per the New York Post, the incident revealed a side of the Queen that was seldom seen by the public. Many believed that her outburst was a sign of agitation with the PR disasters and internal family frictions that escalated after Markle’s arrival. An insider revealed, “By this point, we all knew the Queen’s health was in decline and she had months left, she seemed regretful about how things had panned out…Everybody’s eyebrows hit the ceiling.”

However, the Queen’s relationship with Markle had not always been strained. At one point, the Queen made efforts to comfort Markle during a difficult time, especially when her relationship with her father, Thomas, became a public spectacle. In Harry’s memoir Spare, he recalls an incident in which the Queen called Markle to offer support, even suggesting she reconnect with her estranged father. He wrote, “We all looked stunned. Meg tentatively reached for the phone. It seemed Granny was calling to talk about Meg’s father.” This incident highlighted the Queen’s initial hope for Harry and Markle’s happiness within the royal fold, as reported by CheatSheet.

Since stepping down from their senior roles in 2020 and relocating to California, Markle and Harry openly discussed the obstacles they faced, including issues of racism and exclusion within the family. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle revealed a conversation involving concerns about their son Archie’s skin color, a claim that intensified public criticism of the royals and strained their ties with the family. She remarked, “In those months when I was pregnant...we have in tandem the conversation of, ‘He won’t be given security. He is not going to be given a title,' and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he is born.”

Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018, in London. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby)

In 2022, when the Queen grew very ill, Harry returned to the UK alone in a hurry to see his grandmother, while Markle chose to stay behind. Although they appeared together for the Queen’s funeral, the fracture within the royal family was evident.