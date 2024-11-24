Insider Reveals Brad Pitt’s Parents’ Major Fear Amid Angelina Jolie Divorce: “Not Been Able To...”

The Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie divorce saga has dominated headlines for nearly a decade, but behind the glamorous facade lies a heartbreaking narrative that extends far beyond the ex-power couple and their six children. Among the most poignant victims of this ongoing legal battle are Brad Pitt’s parents, William and Jane Pitt, whose fear of never reconnecting with their beloved grandchildren, adds a deeply personal layer to the story.

According to insiders, William and Jane, both in their 80s, have been devastated by their estrangement from their grandchildren—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne—since Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. Once an integral part of the children’s lives, the grandparents have reportedly not seen them in nearly eight years.

A source revealed, “Prior to the separation, [William and Jane] were a part of the kids’ lives and they all spent a lot of time together. It is just heartbreaking to see that this is no longer the case. It is one thing for the kids to not see their father, but for [his parents] to not have any contact with their precious grandkids is sad. They are in their 80s and to think that they would never be able to spend time with the kids again is just unbelievable,” as reported by SheKnows.

Brad Pitt isn't holding anything back: His divorce, his decision to quit drinking, & his new love for therapy. We break it down on #Enews! pic.twitter.com/AGW2GAJmZx — E! News (@enews) May 4, 2017

Unfortunately, grandparent visitation rights are rarely prioritized in divorce proceedings, leaving William and Jane helpless spectators in this prolonged feud. Brad and Jolie were once the epitome of Hollywood royalty, famously flaunting their 'domestic bliss' in a 2005 W Magazine spread. Over time, their seemingly idyllic family expanded to include six children, and they tied the knot in 2014. However, cracks in their relationship became irreparable following an allegedly harrowing incident aboard a private jet in 2016. Jolie accused Brad of verbal and physical abuse during the flight, a claim that has haunted their ongoing legal disputes.

As per CNN, Brad was investigated by the FBI but not charged. The fallout saw Jolie filing for divorce and securing sole custody of their children, with Brad granted visitation rights. An insider revealed that Brad “loves his family… And so he’s stayed silent on discussing anything about his kids even though it’s obviously very upsetting.” Despite court rulings insinuating the significance of maintaining a relationship with both parents, four of their six children have reportedly cut ties with their father.

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and their six children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne arrive at Haneda International Airport on November 8 in Tokyo, Japan. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jun Sato)

The protracted divorce has extended into almost every facet of their lives, from custody arrangements to the Château Miraval winery, a symbol of their once-shared dreams. Jolie sold her stake in the property in 2021, claiming she no longer wanted to associate with an alcohol-based business that symbolized pain for her family. Brad accused her of making the sale 'vindictive' and without his consent, escalating the legal drama. Moreover, Jolie’s accusations of abuse resurfaced in various filings, painting a grim picture of their home life.