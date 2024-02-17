In an unexpected move, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen to refer to their children, Archie and Lilibet, by new names on their recently launched website, Sussex.com. The decision to use the surname “Sussex” for their children instead of the traditional 'Mountbatten-Windsor', signified a departure from a 64-year tradition within the royal family. A royal insider described the change as a prominent moment that symbolizes the unification of the family. The insider shared, "The reality behind the new site is very simple — it’s a hub for the work the Sussexes do and it reflects the fact the family have, since the King’s coronation, the same surname for the first time. That’s a big deal for any family. It represents their unification and it’s a proud moment."

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, borrowed a friend's phone to take a snap of husband Prince Harry as he prepared to take a turn sit skiing - revealing she wanted to 'show the kids' 📷💕 pic.twitter.com/S5eJPdWaE9 — Rebecca Lewis (@bexlewis361) February 15, 2024

As per Mirror, the inclusion of Archie and Lilibet’s new names on the website showcases the fact that the family has adopted the surname “Sussex” since King Charles III’s coronation. Prince Harry and Meghan, who are currently in Canada, have been proactively involved in their three-day event, the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go celebrations.

Amy Prenner, a Communications Executive, analyzed the couple’s recent picture and revealed, “Contrary to popular opinion, the intentional choice of this photo opportunity by Harry and Meghan serves two distinct messages. Firstly, it communicates to the public that their bond is stronger than ever. Secondly, it sends a message to the Royal Family that despite King Charles' illness, they maintain a resilient and united front, signaling that it's business as usual.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein

She further added, "The deliberate decision for Meghan to wear white on Valentine's Day is not a coincidence; rather, it reinforces her positive intentions when under the media's scrutiny. Meanwhile, Harry, clad in black in the photo, steps back, allowing Meghan to take the spotlight and shine in white. Notably, in one of the images, Harry's hand on his wife's back symbolizes his love and protective stance towards his family. In essence, their body language speaks volumes, conveying a stronger message than words ever could. The public portrayal of hand-holding emphasizes their unity and resilience as a strong and united front." Archie and Lilibet’s name change to Sussex coincides with the launch of the couple’s new website, Sussex.com, which aims to unify the family. However, the website has faced backlash, with some blaming the couple for capitalizing on their royalties. Despite the backlash, a spokesperson for the Sussexes highlighted that the children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch, and the matter was settled in alignment with Buckingham Palace.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steve Parsons

During the Oprah Winfrey interview, Meghan shared, "All the grandeur around this stuff is not really important to me. But in those months when I was pregnant, all around the same time: we have in tandem he won’t be given security, a title and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born."