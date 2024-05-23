Insider Claims Princess Diana Would Have Ensured Prince Harry 'Apologized to King Charles'

According to Paul Burrell, who served as Princess Diana's butler, the late royal would have played peacemaker between Prince Harry and King Charles amid their ongoing rift. In Burrell's view, Diana's presence could have helped mend the fractured relationship between father and son. "She would have made Harry apologize to Charles, and Diana would have been the broker of that — she was always the peacemaker," Burrell stated emphatically.

Despite the well-documented tensions between Diana and Charles during their turbulent marriage, she prioritized her sons and wanted them to have close bonds with both parents. "What was important to Diana is that both boys should have been influenced by both parents and she would have wanted them to respect their father," Burrell added. The butler also believes Diana's calming influence and motherly guidance could have prevented the disintegration of the once-close family unit. "She wanted the four of them to stay together. It broke her heart when that disintegrated," he solemnly remarked, as per The Sun.

Tragically, Diana passed away in a Paris car crash in 1997 when Harry was just 12 years old, depriving him and his older brother, Prince William, of their mother's wise counsel during their formative teenage and young adult years. Without her steadying presence, Burrell fears Harry's estrangement from his father and sibling may have become an irreparable 'lost cause.' "The boys would have been glued to their mother and her word would have been final. Now there is nobody to sort them out, I'm afraid it's a lost cause," he lamented.

Harry's recent three-day trip to London to mark the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games underscored the cavernous depth of the divide, as he declined to meet with Charles or William, despite being in such close proximity, as per Yahoo! An official statement from the Duke explained the lack of a family reunion, citing Charles' 'full program' of commitments while recovering from cancer treatment. However, many royal experts believe the King wished to avoid potential unpleasantness or drama while going through such a grueling medical battle.

Prince Harry was even more incensed to learn that the same day he arrived in the UK, Charles had bestowed upon William, a skilled pilot, the new military title of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, leaving him 'in tears.' Harry reportedly saw it as a 'tremendous insult,' considering he trained as an Army Air Corps member and deployed with them to Afghanistan. On the other hand, one pundit described Charles as deeply 'upset' by Harry's perceived 'heartless and cruel' comments about him and Queen Camilla in his explosive memoir Spare. Since Diana's tragic passing at just 36 years old, Harry has spoken with raw candor about his immense personal challenges coping with profound grief from losing his beloved mother at such a young, vulnerable age.