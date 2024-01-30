Insider Claims: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Are 'Headed For a Split'

Speculations surrounding a potential split between Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been circulating since 2019, particularly fueled by the infamous 2019 scandal involving Timberlake and his co-star Alisha Wainwright during the filming of Palmer. Despite initial controversies, Biel chose to overlook the incident at that time.

Fast forward to the present, and the couple is facing a new set of challenges, leading to growing concerns about the state of their relationship. An insider close to the couple revealed that "rumors are swirling that he and Jessica are headed for a split," reported The Hollywood Gossip. Despite their love for each other, the source mentioned that the numerous couples therapy sessions have failed to address some deep-seated issues.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012 and share two sons, Silas and Phineas, has been making significant real estate moves, raising eyebrows among friends and acquaintances. According to the insider, these maneuvers may be indicative of the couple attempting to get their finances in order. Moreover, there was a brief retreat to a home in Montana to escape drama, although, as the source emphasizes, "you can't run away from your problems," reported Yahoo!

Adding another layer to the couple's challenges is Timberlake's decision to embark on his first world tour in over five years. The tour, scheduled for the spring and summer of 2024, means extended periods away from Biel and their children. Biel reportedly laid down ground rules for the tour, highlighting the strain the separation might put on their relationship. The insider shared that efforts have been made to accommodate family time within the tour schedule.

The couple's recent troubles are further compounded by revelations in Britney Spears' memoir, where she portrayed Timberlake in a less than favorable light. The allegations of past infidelity and pressure to undergo an abortion have reportedly stirred tension in Timberlake and Biel's relationship. Timberlake publicly apologized for the Wainwright incident of the boozy night out in New Orleans, but it appears that the incident might have lingering effects on Biel.

Despite their efforts to salvage their marriage and seeking help from a psychotherapist, the couple has not seen significant improvements. The couple's public appearances, like the Trolls Band Together premiere in November 2023, have been met with skepticism, with insiders suggesting that they might be putting on a calculated front, as per Life and Style magazine sources. The ongoing challenges in Timberlake and Biel's relationship have prompted fans and insiders alike to question the sustainability of their marriage. While the couple has weathered storms in the past, including a brief split in 2011, the current situation seems more precarious. The insider stated, "They appear to be at a crossroads," suggesting that a split may be more definitive this time.