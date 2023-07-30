Inside 'Vanderpump Rules’ Lavish Lake Tahoe Vacation Rental Where the Cast is Filming the Upcoming Season

Recently, Bravo's popular reality series Vanderpump Rules stars visited the lovely Lake Tahoe. Scheana Shay and Tom Sandoval were among them, as they were seen filming at a magnificent lakefront property with six bedrooms and five bathrooms in a gated neighborhood in South Lake Tahoe. Let's take a look inside the lavish holiday home that has long attracted the Vanderpump stars.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

The Sahara Tahoe Hotel & Casino, the "Home of the Stars" is located on the beaches of Lake Tahoe, and has a long history of hosting famous artists from 1965 to 1983. Even though Elvis Presley had a private suite close by, many other musicians of the time stayed there while on tour, as per the listing.

Image Source: VRBO

This luxurious holiday home, which spans an astonishing 4,204 square feet across three stories, has a variety of amenities that provide its tenants with both entertainment and leisure. A dry sauna greets visitors as soon as they enter, making it the ideal place to relax after a hard day of filming or seeing the Lake Tahoe region.

Guests can make meals in the tranquility of nature in the large kitchen on the main level of the house, which has wonderful views of the lake. A pool table is accessible for those who like friendly competition, providing hours of entertainment and companionship to the Vanderpump Rules stars.

Image Source: VRBO

The "Home of the Stars" lower level serves as a place for gathering and bonding. This space, which has a foosball table and a handy kitchenette, is intended to promote camaraderie among visitors. The lower level extends the attractiveness of the home's surroundings thanks to easy access to the backyard, which offers stunning views of Lake Tahoe.

The balcony, which has unmatched vistas, is transformed into a haven of tranquility, equipped with a lavish hot tub. A well-equipped BBQ grill also allowed the group to enjoy delicious meals while admiring the breathtaking surroundings.

Image Source: VRBO

After a widely publicized Sandoval cheating scandal, Shay and Sandoval's trip to Lake Tahoe was an interesting turning point. Shay had been under intense scrutiny from fans regarding a group picture and a video in which they can be seen together. Fans were keen to scrutinize the dynamics between the duo since the photos went viral. Speculations and suspicions circulated on social media about whether Shay had actually forgiven Tom for his conduct.

Scheana vented her frustrations over the misunderstandings surrounding her photo with Tom Sandoval in an Instagram Story rant. She reminded fans that they were filming a program and that her primary focus was supporting Lisa Vanderpump, the show's matriarch. “Who said all is forgiven??", "We are all here for Lisa,” she wrote in response to a tweet.

