Inside 'The View' Host Whoopi Goldberg's Million-Dollar Real Estate Portfolio

Oscar winner and holder of the coveted EGOT title, Whoopi Goldberg is well-known to invest in vintage properties. Her real estate portfolio includes multiple multi-million dollar historic homes around the country. She owned homes in the elite locales of Pacific Palisades, Vermont, SoHo, and Llewellyn Park. In 2012, the Sister Act actress told New York Magazine that she craved privacy and bought her current residence for $2.8 million in the gated community of Llewellyn Park, New Jersey.

“I lived in the city and had no way of sitting outside,” she told the magazine. “Because every time I go sit outside, 50 people would come and hang out.” The classic Colonial-styled structure spreads across 9,486 square feet and was originally built in 1927. It features eight bedrooms and 7 bathrooms along with a stunning pool and gym, Goldberg also houses her incredible art collection in her Llewellyn Park home.

Also Read: The View's Whoopi Goldberg Tells Kevin McCarthy to "Grow a Pair of Cajones" After His Trump Statement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhoopiGoldberg (@whoopigoldberg)

A Victorian-style Mansion in Berkeley

According to Architectural Digest, The View host worked odd jobs to make ends meet while struggling as a standup comedian and actress during the 70s, Whoopi finally made it big in the entertainment industry with her 1983 one-woman talk show, The Spook Show. Shortly after her massive success, she purchased her first home, a restored Victorian-style mansion at 2212 McKinley Avenue, for $335,000. The luxurious property spread across 1,455 square feet and was built in New Orleans-style architecture, it had a large front porch with intricately designed overhangs and columns. Goldberg spent over 30 years in her vintage cottage-styled first home before selling it for an impressive $2 million in 2015.

PHOTOS: Whoopi Goldberg lists Victorian-style home for $1.275 million http://t.co/0lw0iUdDje pic.twitter.com/wS4vzt4kfE — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 23, 2015

Also Read: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Cancels 'The View' Appearance to Support Writers' Strike

Luxurious Retreat in LA

Goldberg moved into her second home in 1993, the flamboyant property was located in the elite Pacific Palisades neighborhood in LA. She purchased the 1930s-built mansion for $2.5 million, the 7000 square feet home boasted a large living family room, six bedrooms, and six-and-a-half bathrooms. The interiors featured a vintage and contemporary combination of checkered floors and elaborate marble fireplaces. The exterior came with lush green lawns and imposing vines, it also included a swimming pool, guest house with a separate entrance, and a three-car garage. Each room came with gorgeous views of the ocean and ample natural light. The Ghost actress sold the stunning property in 2018 for a profitable $8.8 million.

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Slams SCOTUS Decision To Outlaw Race as a Factor in College Admission: “You Don’t Get It”

Whoopi Goldberg sells her Pacific Palisades mansion https://t.co/L88YFhec81 pic.twitter.com/vOeAK5sIny — NzuchiTimes USA (@NzuchiTimesUSA) February 24, 2018

Vacation Home in Vermont

Goldberg completed her historic collection with the purchase of a vacation home in Vermont, she paid $950,000 for the 6,100-square-foot Colonial-style mansion which was built in 1790 and sat on approximately 745 acres. The hardwood floored palatial space featured traditional old brick double-sided fireplaces in the main living area. It also boasted four bedrooms and three full and two half bathrooms. For guests, there was an additional two-bedroom bunkhouse. Goldberg reportedly renovated the property in 2004, she completely redesigned the indoor riding arena, added a heated horse barn, and built a two-story cement barn as a woodworking studio. The Color Purple actress eventually sold the property in November 2012 for $1.5 million.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jamie McCarthy

In 2007, Goldberg moved into a $4 million full-floor loft in SoHo, the 3,800-square-foot space came with high ceilings, traditionally exposed bricks, and cast-iron columns. The luxurious high-rise also featured chevron-patterned marble floors and a fully-functional chef’s kitchen. However, in 2010, Goldberg sold the two-bedroom apartment to venture capitalist Ben Lerer for a considerable loss of $3 million. Whoopi Goldberg's undying love for historical real estate has made her acquire elite vintage properties for over three decades, her taste in antique homes is incredible.

More from Inquisitr

‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Accidentally Says The Name Of "You-Know-Who" Out Loud

'The View' Hosts in Uproar Over Donald Trump's New Audio Clip, Demanding: "Lock Him Up Already!"