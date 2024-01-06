Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have built themselves a love sanctuary in Oklahoma. The couple custom-styled their southern-inspired Victorian abode known as 'Ten Point Ranch' over 1,300-plus acres near a sparsely populated -Tishomingo. The four-bedroom mansion is surrounded by lakes and uninhabited territory flanked by deep woods, it also features a horse stable, undiscovered ponds, and rolling fields.

The freshly constructed chapel on the property, where the couple exchanged vows in 2021, is a testament to their love. “It’s pretty magic, I have to say. I had no idea myself that it was such an amazing place, but it feels like you kind of go into a portal, and you’re all of a sudden in nature. And I get to be face to face with Blake Shelton every day," Stefani had said of their love nest while appearing on the Jimmy Kimmel show.

As per The US Sun, through the Hollaback Girl hitmaker's videos on social media, fans have seen glimpses of the white wood-paneled living room and the spacious dining room with blue window panels and a bright blue door. The family area also features cozy nooks with comfortable seating arrangements, a bar in one corner, artwork covering the wood panels, and a flat-screen TV hung on the wall.

As reported by Hello Magazine, after courting for five years, the couple exchanged vows at their family property in July 2021. Gwen then tweeted a photo of them leaving the chapel for a blessing. The grey-walled structure has a huge wooden cross hung above the door and stunning colored stained-glass windows. A statue of St.Joseph adorns the interior of the chapel.

Stefani exclusively told People in a September 2023 interview that she feels like a "child" while living on the ranch. "When I was young, I'd walk home from school and see my mom in her shorts doing her gardening, and my dad would be cutting the trees and make me pick up the branches. I'd be like, 'I'm never having a tree at my house,'" she recalled. "I just had the most incredible dahlias ever," she said while calling herself a "garden flower nerd". "When we get to Oklahoma, we're constantly working — and it's a different kind of work. It's probably what my mom was doing back in the day, and now I get it!"

"He's changed my life ... when I [started dating] Blake, that's when I felt home, like, 'Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy." The Rich Girl songstress concluded by saying, "I am not really a dirt person, a bug person, I don't like that much humidity," jokes Stefani. "But it's so beautiful in Oklahoma, and you kind of feel like you're going into this vortex. Nature — and God — is all right there."

