Inside the Kardashian Clan's Unconventional Filming Rules: A Look at the Bizarre Dos and Don'ts

The Kar-Jenners, the famous family that brought us Keeping Up With the Kardashians (KUWTK), have been captivating audiences for over 15 years with their reality TV show. Now, as they embark on their new series, The Kardashians, on Hulu, we've uncovered some intriguing rules and behind-the-scenes insights that have shaped the way they film their hit shows.

Firstly, when it comes to flying on Air Kim, it's best to abide by the strict rules imposed by Kim Kardashian herself. As mentioned by Cosmopolitan, passengers on her private plane are humorously advised not to breathe or touch anything, with a rumored no-shoe rule in place. Even her sister Kendall learned this the hard way, as Kim was not thrilled about the idea of a spray tan on her precious cashmere seats.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Gets Mocked for Latest Selfie on Instagram, Fans Label Her as a ‘Modern Day Philosopher'

Image Source: Getty Images | David Livingston

Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, has a strict policy about her love interests appearing on the show. According to the executive producer of KUWTK, Farnaz Farjam, Kendall would only allow her beau to feature on the show after dating them for at least a year. She wanted to ensure their intentions were genuine before exposing her personal life to the cameras. This rule may carry over to the new Hulu series, meaning we might not get to see much of Bad Bunny this season, as he is Kendall's rumored love interest.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

Another rule that has been in place for the Kardashian-Jenner family is regarding how much they share about their personal lives. Kim Kardashian, for instance, was protective of her then-husband Kanye West, choosing not to reveal too many negative aspects of their relationship on the show. This decision was primarily influenced by her desire to shield their children from the harsh realities of adult life.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Says She Was "Violated" by Aggressive Paparazzi, Shot Invasive Photo of Hers

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

When it comes to the financial aspects of filming, the family has maintained an equal pay policy. When they signed their Hulu deal, they reportedly split the earnings evenly among the main six cast members (the sisters and Kris), making each sister and their mom the recipient of more than $16 million. However, this was not always the case, as when Kourtney took a step back from KUWTK, Kim, and Khloé reportedly earned a larger share of the contract, while Kendall and Kylie received less due to their reduced screen time.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Reveals In The Kardashians, She "Cried in the Shower" After Naming Her Child "Wolf"

Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the family, is the master negotiator behind their deals. Her knack for handling business matters and fierce negotiating skills have made her the go-to person when it comes to securing contracts for the family.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Theo Wargo

Interestingly, the cast members also hold some sway over what makes the final cut of the show. As executive producers of the Hulu series, they have the power to decide what footage stays in and what doesn't, setting boundaries for what aspects of their lives are shared with the audience. This is a departure from KUWTK, where Kris Jenner was the sole family member with such influence.

Keeping things under wraps is essential in the world of reality TV. The KarJenners had everyone on KUWTK sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to maintain secrecy around the show's content. It is likely that similar policies are in place for the Hulu show, given the family's desire to protect their privacy.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Kris Jenner takes secrecy a step further by keeping a stack of NDAs by her front door. This way, anyone entering her home can easily sign away their rights, ensuring that sensitive information remains undisclosed.

The KarJenners are also careful about using people's pictures on the show. If someone refuses to sign a waiver, their image might end up blurred out to respect their privacy, as seen when Khloé's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's images were blurred.

Lastly, filming in Kris Jenner's house can be an interesting experience, as KUWTK producers had to wear shoe protectors to avoid dirtying her pristine floors. This amusing anecdote highlights the meticulous attention to detail that goes into creating the perfect shot for the show.

References:

https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/celebs/g32584584/keeping-up-with-the-kardashians-filming-rules/

https://thetab.com/uk/2023/06/09/the-kardashians-filming-rules-311761

More from Inquisitr

When Khloé Kardashian Ended Up Facing 'One Disaster After The Other' at 2022 People's Choice Awards

Scott Disick Clapped Back with a Dig at the Rapper in Recent Episode of the Kardashians