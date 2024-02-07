Inside Taylor Swift's Lavish Post-Chiefs vs. Ravens Playoff Party, with a $70,000 Splurge on Champagne

In anticipation of the AFC Championship showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, Taylor Swift is gearing up for one epic celebration. The singer, known for her chart-topping hits, is all set to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his teammates as they aim for a Super Bowl return.

After the team's thrilling defeat of the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company will take on the top-seeded Ravens and MVP candidate Lamar Jackson as the underdogs at M&T Bank Stadium. Swift, however, is reportedly set to celebrate regardless of the outcome and has ordered an incredible $70,000 worth of the best champagne for everyone to enjoy following the highly anticipated playoff match, according to The U.S. Sun. She has requested ten bottles of Louis Roederer Cristal, each priced at a staggering $2,800 for a three-liter bottle. Price-wise, the high-end brand's "exclusivity and luxury feel" is something to see.

When that is all gone, about forty guests can sip from one of thirty bottles of Dom Perignon Rose 2006, which should last them well into the Baltimore night. The cost of the 1.5-liter bottles is a sumptuous $1,400. Spending $45,000 on personalized gifts for Travis and Mahomes after their record-breaking sixteenth postseason touchdown combo seems to have further engaged Swift in the Chiefs' bid for consecutive Super Bowl wins. Now that the squad has advanced to the NFL showcase on February 11 in Las Vegas, she and the rest of the Kelce family will be daydreaming of popping a few corks.

An insider stated, "Taylor and her team want to get ready for the possibility of the Chiefs writing another page in their fantastic recent history. One more step and it could be the Super Bowl once again for Travis and co! As everyone could see in Buffalo, they like to party, they like to have fun and everyone in Travis' family is expected to be back together at the stadium in Baltimore so it's great to have everything ready for a possible big party if they clinch their ticket for the Super Bowl." On the chilly Buffalo night, Swift, his brother Jason Kelce, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, and his wife Kylie Kelce all shared a suite with Travis's parents, Ed Klece and Donna Kelce.

That evening, Jason became viral following his successful bowling ball shot during a tailgate with Bills supporters, his amazing bare-chested, beer-guzzling celebration during the game, and his sweet moment posing for pictures with younger fans around the stadium, as per Yahoo. If the Chiefs advance to the Super Bowl, Swift might have to beat the clock to get to Las Vegas in time for kickoff. She would have to take a fifteen-hour flight to Sin City after performing on Saturday night at Tokyo's third stop of her 2024 Eras Tour.