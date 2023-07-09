Inside Scott Disick's Luxurious Hidden Hills Mansion Worth $6 Million

Kourtney Kardashian's ex-partner Scott Disick recently showed off his mansion on social media. Situated in Los Angeles, the mansion is said to be worth $6 Million. He shared photos of his all-white living room on Instagram Stories giving fans a glimpse of his luxurious space, reports The Sun.

In the pictures shared by the 40-year-old actor, the interiors had all-white aesthetics. A large area rug, a round coffee table, two chairs, and a couch could be seen. In addition to these, there were numerous tiny end tables as well. The living area’s windows were covered with curtains that touched the floor. The wall seemed to have been left bare except for an abstract painting that hung above the couch.He captioned the post and wrote: “Just put a new really really nice rug from @nordicknots.”

In a second photo of a space that looked like a dining room, he showed off of a rug similar to the one in the living room. Disick rarely gives fans glimpses of his space, although the mansion was purchased by him back in 2015. A peak at the property’s exterior was given in June. In the aerial shot, it was clear that it was a very private space covered with large trees and thick underbrush. The Hidden Hills estate is approximately 9,000 square feet. The mansion has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The gorgeous exterior has stone walkways and a well-manicured lawn.

The property even boasts a gorgeous infinity pool complete with outdoor furniture for relaxation. Meanwhile, its driveway houses Scott’s car collection which includes both luxury and sports cars.

Scott lives in the home with his three children which include, Mason who is 13 years old, Penelope who is 10 years old and Reign who is eight years old. He co-parent them with his ex, and the mother of the children, Kourtney Kardashian.

Disick and Kourtney Kardashian were together since 2006. They separated almost a decade later in 2015. Fans, previously, expressed their concerns over his separation from Kourtney Kardashian, worried about how would he deal with the break-up after nearly a decade-old relationship. The same report cited sources close to Disick saying that Kourtney’s lack of appreciation for him was what made him separate from her.

Later she married Travis Barker in 2022 and announced that she is having a child with Barker on June 2023. Kourtney’s pregnancy announcement has also caused some uneasiness for Scott, according to a source, as reported by Dailymail. They said, “The way he is taking it all is with a little bit of unease and it is a little heartbreaking for him.” Another source, as reported by Entertainment Tonight said that he is “trying to be as supportive as possible while also trying to take care of himself.” They also said that Disick was the first one to know about the pregnancy. Earlier, Kourtney displeased fans of Scott by mentioning just Travis and her late father Robert Kardashian in an Instagram post on Father’s Day.

