Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Colombia Tour: From Nod to Princess Di to Awkward Moment

A Look into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Colombia Tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wrapped up their four-day royal tour of Colombia on Sunday. They had a busy schedule— engaging with students, enjoying cultural activities, and even speaking a little Spanish. They were invited by Colombia's Vice President, Francia Márquez, who was moved by their Netflix documentary. Márquez hosted a summit on a healthier digital landscape in collaboration with the Archewell Foundation. It was the royal couple's second international trip this year, following a visit to Nigeria. So, here's a look at some of their most highlighted moments in the country.

1. Harry Seemed a Little Awkward

Rumors suggest that the tight security around the Royal couple in Colombia made Harry feel a little self-conscious. Body language expert Judi James opined, "Harry walks ahead in less of a performative mode. He forms a polite smile but his expression is a little more tempered and complex. His eye expression looks almost wary," as reported by the Mirror. She added, "Meghan has clearly perfected the art of the gracious perma-smile but Harry's expressions appeared to fluctuate, smiling, laughing, and gesticulating one minute but looking more disconnected the next as he waits his turn."

2. Markle's Speech

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined a discussion to support Afro-Colombian women. During her speech, Markle said, "I would say, from my standpoint, that I was very fortunate that from a very young age to feel as though my voice was being heard. And I think that is a luxury that a lot of young girls and women aren't often afforded." As reported by Daily Mail, she added, "I was 11 years old, and you may know this story, I had seen a commercial that I felt was sexist, and I wrote a letter, several letters, about it, and the commercial was changed when you're 11-years-old, and you realize very quickly that your small voice can have a very large impact." The statement proved interesting as in her interview with Oprah Winfrey, she revealed that the Royal Family had 'silenced' her.

3. Passionate Kiss at a Salsa Class

Markle and Harry shared a romantic moment on their final day in Colombia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex showcased their salsa moves at the Unidad Recreativa El Vallado. As they were dancing, Harry spun Markle gracefully across the dance floor before she pulled him close for a kiss on the lips, as reported by People Meanwhile, a source said, "They have finally let their guard down and are just being themselves. It's no secret the Duke and Duchess both love music, especially hip-hop, salsa, and dancing, so to get to do this on their Colombia tour was a dream come true."

4. Markle's Nod to Her Mother-in-Law

Markle paid a heartfelt tribute to Princess Diana through her fashion choices during her Colombian tour. On August 16, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted wearing the butterfly earrings once owned by Harry’s late mother, as reported by People. In one of her speeches, Markle said, "I think Prince Harry being here today after the dream of his mum's of visiting this country is an opportunity to show the best of our nation, to show who Colombians are. We are people who in the midst of adversities do everything possible to give the best of ourselves."

5. The Reason for the Trip

The main purpose of their visit was to promote their charity work focused on making the internet safer for children, according to BBC. Harry said, “For as long as people are allowed to spread lies, abuse, harass...then social cohesion as we know it has completely broken down. Ten years ago we could say what happens online stays online. Now what happens online within a matter of minutes transfers to the streets.” Meanwhile, VP Márquez revealed, "I saw the Netflix series about their life, their story, and that moved me and motivated me to say that this is a woman who deserves to come to our country and tell her story...her exchange will undoubtedly be an empowerment to so many women in the world."

6. Harry and Markle Speaking Spanish

Royal watchers were taken by surprise when a video of Harry and Markle speaking Spanish in Colombia went viral. The couple showed their Spanish skills while on stage with Colombia's Vice President at the Petronio Alvarez Pacific Music Festival in Cali, as reported by the Mirror. The footage captures Harry trying to address the crowd in their native language. In Spanish, he said, "Hi, how are you? I'm Harry. It's nice to be here. Thank you for having us!" Additionally, he wrapped the event with "Good night Cali, good night Colombia! Many thanks to the madam vice-president." Markle also spoke in Spanish and said, "Your country is so beautiful!"

7. Strict Security

Since the royal couple was invited by Colombia’s vice president, their visit was accompanied by a government-backed security operation. Their protection detail was quite intense, including an officer equipped with a Kevlar shield, ready to defend against any potential threats. The couple was also surrounded by heavily armed soldiers, police officers, and private security personnel throughout their stay, as reported by the Mirror. The security convoy also included a van carrying a nuclear response unit that ensured their safety at every turn.