All About ‘Big Brother’ House Where Contestants Are Fighting to Win the $750,000 Grand Prize

Since its inception in 2000, the reality competition Big Brother has captured the hearts of millions of viewers worldwide. This iconic show's 25th season promises to be an exciting one thanks to the fascinating world of the Big Brother house and the interesting setup. Adding to the excitement is a surprise 17th houseguest and a $750,000 grand prize.

The players, who range in age from 21 to 60, cut all ties to the outside world as soon as they enter the Big Brother house, setting the stage for tremendous drama, connections, and surprising twists. It's fascinating to see that the extravagant-looking BB house isn't really a luxurious residence as fans excitedly watch the houseguests navigate through the challenges of Big Brother.

The house is situated in Sound Stage 18 in the Los Angeles CBS Studios Center. Over the years, this versatile stage has hosted a wide range of popular sitcoms and game shows, including Will and Grace, The $100,000 Pyramid, and Food Network Star.

Season 25 has raised the excitement with the division of the BB house into four interesting multiverses: the Scramble-verse, the BB Comic-verse, the Humili-verse, and the Scary-verse. Viewers can anticipate twists and turns that keep them on the edge of their seats.

Fans received an early sneak peek into the newly built BB house through Julie Chen Moonves, the show's ever-graceful host, just in time for the Season 25 debut. The host posted pictures of herself enjoying a wonderful cartoon cake at a red and yellow table with yellow glasses and polka dot bowls on Instagram.

The second image shows a modernized take on the classic Big Brother chessboard, offering a glimpse into the surprises the competitors might expect. She captioned the images, "Whose House? #BB25 House! So excited to be back in these doors. Who’s ready for Season 25?! Let’s get this game started!"

Previously, fans were teased by Moonves with a sneak peek at the Season 25 theme. Only serious fans were able to decode the cryptic clues left by the key art that was revealed on Instagram. Themes including 'BB Beach Club', 'Summer of Temptation', 'Around the World', 'Lake House', 'Alice in Wonderland', and 'House of Secrets' have appeared in previous seasons; each one giving the games a unique flavor, per People.

Big Brother's new season airs three times a week on CBS at 9/8c on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Viewers may enjoy the drama and suspense as the candidates compete for the grand prize. For those who can't get enough of the activity in the BB house, Paramount+ and Pluto TV offer live stream feeds and next-day viewing. Fans may stay connected and follow the residents' every step thanks to this, excluding times when they are in the Diary Room or asleep, per Decider.

