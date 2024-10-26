Angelina Jolie Had a Ban Imposed on Jennifer Aniston Due To Her Bond With Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been locked in an ugly divorce battle for almost eight years. The exes share six kids— Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. In 2020, Jolie intensified her efforts with the custody battle after viral images of Pitt with his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, emerged during the SAG Awards. The Lara Croft actress was left 'infuriated' by the ex-couple who allegedly spent time together after their amorous backstage rendezvous. According to The US Sun, she forbade Aniston from communicating with her kids.

Celebrity Insider reported, “Angelina has privately demanded that Jen be banned from seeing her kids. And to add insult to injury, she has filed for a new child custody evaluation against Brad. It’s come as a huge shock to everyone— including the kids," an insider revealed. They added, “Brad has just started to feel like his life was back on track after three years of hell and he was hoping the divorce would be finalized by May. So, this latest curveball has got him questioning what else he could do to prove the kids are his number one priority.” Jolie had also demanded 'sole custody' after dating rumors of Pitt with actress, Alia Shawkat, surfaced.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the "The Eternals" UK Premiere at BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27, 2021, in London, England. (Image Courtesy: by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

When the LolaVie founder's marriage with Pitt fell apart, the media blamed the actress being unable to conceive as one of the reasons that forced Pitt to move on. In a 2022 interview with Allure, Aniston revealed that she struggled with IVF treatments during that period. "I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me...the baby-making road," the Murder Mystery actress said. "All the years and years and years of speculation…It was really hard," she noted.

"I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would have given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it." She added, "My late 30s, 40s, I'd gone through really hard shit, and if it wasn't for going through that, I would've never become who I was meant to be."

"It was absolute lies," said Aniston of the "narrative that I was just selfish...I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid." Additionally, she confessed that she had zero regrets about it. "Here I am today. The ship has sailed...I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I?' I don't have to think about that anymore...I feel the best in who I am today, better than I ever did in my 20s or 30s even, or my mid-40s."

