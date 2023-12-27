In Response To His Constant Antisemitic Remarks, Kanye West Apologizes in Hebrew

With an unusual apology, Kanye West is retracting his recent history of antisemitic remarks. The time ironically occurs during the violent war between Israel and Gaza and only weeks before the planned release of his 11th studio album, Vultures. The message was written in Hebrew and was uploaded on Instagram early on Tuesday morning by the 46-year-old rapper.

As reported by People, He wrote in a post shared on his Instagram handle, "I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for my unplanned outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity." After he unveiled shirts with the slogan "White Lives Matter" during his fashion show in Paris in October 2022, West faced criticism for the first time. After having his Instagram account briefly blocked for posting antisemitic sentiments, he followed up with a tweet a few days later, declaring that he would go "death con 3 [sic] on Jewish people." He continued with more strange and derogatory remarks, even praising Adolf Hitler.

All of a sudden Kanye West knows and is apologizing in Hebrew



Not all Jews speak Hebrew so we're going to need you to come out and say it @kanyewest



Brand new @iamrapaport podcast is live & discussinghttps://t.co/o2Mb13LdJp pic.twitter.com/C5fIypCG66 — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) December 27, 2023

Major brands like Adidas and Balenciaga severed their relationship with him over a year ago due to a slew of abusive acts, including antisemitic statements. Adidas first placed Ye's collaboration "under review" in early October 2022 after he donned a garment with the anti-White nationalist organization's "hate slogan," "White Lives Matter." During a podcast, he continued to repeat antisemitic conspiracy theories and make other outrageous statements. Adidas ended its profitable collaboration with Ye's Yeezy clothing line, citing its refusal to "tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech." The rapper's remarks were described as "unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous."

Although Ye's apology was appreciated, the Anti-Defamation League pointed out on Tuesday that deeds speak louder than words. As reported by The New York Times, a spokesperson stated in an email, "After causing untold damage by using his vast influence and platform to poison countless minds with vicious antisemitism and hate, an apology in Hebrew may be the first step on a long journey toward making amends to the Jewish community and all those who he has hurt."

Although the reason for his message is unknown, it was made ahead of the anticipated release of a new album called Vultures. Ye and Ty Dolla $ign played the song in a Dubai nightclub around the end of November. More controversy was sparked by the song at subsequent listening sessions, including comments made by Ye at a party in Las Vegas earlier this month. The new song was intended to be released this month, but it seems like it will now be released in January. It's not clear how it will be disseminated.

