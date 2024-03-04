In a Shocking Outburst, Kanye West Criticizes His Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian, Over Their Children

Recently, Kanye West has been in the news for a variety of reasons unrelated to his most recent album. In one of West's most recent social media postings, he referred to Kim Kardashian and criticized Adidas for a message about his contract termination. He has repeatedly demanded that the kids be taken out of their present school.

As reported by The Mirror, in the most recent legal dispute between Adidas and Kanye West, after the latter terminated his deal for the Yeezy line, the rapper shared an alleged internal memo purportedly written by the business, which instructed staff members on how to handle the prevailing circumstances. He shared on his Instagram, "This is the document that they give employees at Adidas when asked questions about Yeezy."

The caption's second section discusses West's perception that his prior bipolar illness diagnosis has caused him to be stigmatized by society. Kardashian openly discussed his condition and her struggles with it after they were married.

He further added, "There is an overlap to Adidas and Kim ignoring my opinion on where my kids go to school or people ignoring my name change or the entire celebrity culture ostracizing me for my political opinion It all comes down to human rights which you sacrifice when you’re stigmatized with mental issues All these situations are actually far crazier than what I’ve been branded to be."

In order to get clarification on the Adidas problem, he also shared screenshots of himself chatting and contacting sneaker resale sites. West submitted a lengthy series of observations on the circumstance, including a looping in of Kardashian, along with the note.

West mentioned in his remark the recent public statement he made ordering his ex-wife to take his kids out of their present school. In a now-deleted Instagram post, he wrote: "Kim take my kids out of Sierra Canyon now. it's a fake school for celebrities that are used by 'the system.' ... At this point everybody knows what 'the system' is code word for. I was removed from my dad by the system and the system removed me from my children."

Following West's latest outburst, fans sent him a plethora of notes, one of which expressed worry and said the rapper "needs help." One user commented on the post, "Dude. Take your meds. Crying on the gram like a 12 year old girl."

Another one added, "Bro stop blasting the mother of your kids online shit is corny. Deal with your personal shit personally." A third user wrote, "You rant publicly vile antisemitic poison. You trot your poor, unfortunate wife out naked for public humiliation and future ostracizaton. You doxx your own children. You relentlessly harass an ex wife who goes above and beyond to keep you in your kid's lives regardless of aforementioned bs. But sure, you're the victim here. Not your kids, wife or ex wife. Yikes."