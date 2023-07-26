“New Auntie” Britney Spears Is Overjoyed To Meet Lance Bass’ Children for the First Time

After supposedly canceling on Lance Bass' twins a month before, Britney Spears finally met Violet and Alexander. On Monday she tweeted, "I’m a new auntie for Lance’s babies. They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!!!"

Spears and her husband Sam Asghari may be seen in the images, embracing baby Violet, while Bass holds Alexander. Asghari, 29, donned a light blue denim jacket over a black T-shirt and olive green cargo trousers to the joyful reunion, while Spears chose a red floral top with white jean shorts. On the other hand, Bass, 44, wore pants and a Hawaiian shirt.

I’m a new auntie for Lance’s babies !!! They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!! pic.twitter.com/2cvS8Zm20A — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) July 24, 2023

The former boy band member and his partner Michael Turchin had children Alexander and Violet through surrogacy in October 2021. At the time, Spears was still subject to a conservatorship. In an episode of his iHeartRadio podcast last month titled 'Frosted Tips,' Bass said that Spears had "reached out through her people" with the goal to meet the kids. Earlier he claimed that Britney Spears' staff reached out to him in an attempt to see his children, but after that, he never heard from them again, as reported by Page Six.

He claimed during the podcast while interviewing music manager Johnny Wright., "She has reached out through her people, wanting to meet the kids and all that." Then Bass said that the 41-year-old singer of 'Toxic' ditched him after her managers put a "stop" to their scheduled meeting. He also added, "You have to talk through people, It’s very strange."

Spears and Bass became good friends while touring together and ruling the music charts in the 1990s. Justin Timberlake, a former bandmate of Bass, was another renowned ex-boyfriend of Spears'. In May 2022, however, Bass revealed to PageSix that something changed in their relationship during Spears' aforementioned conservatorship. The artist said that he had attempted to contact Spears but was unsuccessful.

He said at the time, "It’s just, you know, there’s a wall around her. And for some reason, those people don’t want her old friends involved with her life." His remarks came after the long going Spears conservatorship ended.

In May, according to an exclusive revelation from the news outlet, Spears is no more interested to ever go on tour again. The insider claimed, "Britney has trauma from touring, for so many years, she was handed grueling itineraries and made to perform — even before her conservatorship." The conclusion of her Las Vegas residency in 2018 and the subsequent decision to "turn it into an international tour" with more than 30 gigs throughout the United States and Europe, according to the insider, marked a 'breaking point' for Spears.

The source added, " She desperately needed a break after four years in Vegas and didn’t get one. And then they had the nerve to book a second Vegas residency right after." However, the pop star's second residency was cancelled in 2019 because her father and then-conservator, Jamie Spears, committed her to a mental health institution weeks before it was supposed to begin.

