If My Legal Woes to Persist, ‘Obama, Bush and Biden in Big Trouble,’ Threatens Donald Trump

Donald Trump, the former President of the United States, has raised eyebrows with his recent social media posts demanding presidential immunity and issuing warnings to his predecessors, including Joe Biden, about potential legal troubles if immunity is not granted. In a series of posts on his Truth Social platform, Trump emphasized the significance of presidential immunity.

As per the reports of Raw Story, Trump’s concerns revolve around an upcoming Supreme Court hearing regarding his appeal for immunity in his Washington, D.C., election subversion case. He expressed fears and wrote, "If a President does not have Immunity, the Opposing Party, during his/her term in Office, can extort and blackmail the President by saying that, 'if you don’t give us everything we want, we will Indict you for things you did while in Office,' even if everything done was totally Legal and Appropriate. That would be the end of the Presidency, and our Country, as we know it, and is just one of the many Traps there would be for a President without Presidential Immunity."

As per the sources of Yahoo News, he further warned that without immunity, every president leaving office would be immediately indicted by the opposing party, creating a situation where the presidency would be consumed by legal battles rather than focusing on governing the nation. Trump’s posts also targeted his predecessors, including Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Joe Biden, suggesting, "Obama, Bush, and soon, Crooked Joe Biden, would all be in BIG TROUBLE. If a President doesn’t have IMMUNITY, he/she will be nothing more than a 'Ceremonial' President, rarely having the courage to do what has to be done for our Country," the former president added. "This is not what the Founders had in mind! Protect Presidential Immunity. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The former president’s stance on immunity stems from his own legal troubles, including several indictments on felony counts in various jurisdictions, particularly in Manhattan, where he faces charges related to alleged business record falsification linked to hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. Trump’s legal woes have been ongoing, with his recent trial in New York City garnering significant attention. Challenges have been filed to remove Trump from the 2024 ballot in almost 30 states. Despite his pleas of not guilty to the charges, Trump and his legal team have sought delays in the trial pending the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity. However, Judge Merchan denied all such requests. He remarked, "Arguing before the Supreme Court is a big deal, and I can certainly appreciate why your client would want to be there, but a trial in New York Supreme Court … is also a big deal. I will see him here next week."