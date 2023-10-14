Hunter Biden's Baby Mama Wanted 'Biden' Surname For Their Kid: "Benefit From Carrying The Family Name"

Hunter Biden's four-year-old daughter Navy Joan Roberts' mother, Lunden Alexis Roberts, has sought an Arkansas court to change her daughter's last name to Biden. Hunter, the president's son, requested an adjustment to his child support obligations in September because his "financial circumstances" had experienced a "substantial, material change," prompting Roberts to submit a name change petition on Tuesday. As per the Daily Mail, Hunter and the Biden family are said to have never met Navy, even though she was born in August 2018 to Roberts, a dancer who worked at a nightclub Hunter once frequented.

Navy would "benefit from carrying the Biden family name," according to Roberts' attorney Clinton Lancaster, who also noted that the name is "now synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute, and politically powerful." Navy is still "estranged" from the Biden family, according to the document, and it is suggested that this "misconduct or neglect" can be made up for by giving her the Biden surname. According to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat & Gazette, Lancaster wishes for the Navy to "undeniably be known to the world as the child of the defendant and member of the prestigious Biden family." According to Lancaster, Roberts, a Batesville native and recent graduate of Arkansas State University, met Hunter Biden while she was living and working in Washington, D.C. The infant, formerly known in the case as "Baby Doe," was born in August 2018; the paternity suit followed in May 2019, only days after Hunter Biden wed former Melissa Cohen, a South African filmmaker.

According to a DNA test, Biden is Baby Doe's father "with nearly scientific certainty," according to Judge Holly Meyer's decision from January 2020. The parties decided on a temporary child support arrangement for the duration of the dispute that month. Biden and Roberts achieved a settlement in their paternity and child support lawsuit in March 2020. He later stated in his 2021 book, Beautiful Things, that he contested Roberts' paternity suit because he couldn't recall the event that caused the pregnancy. The book details his battles with drug and alcohol consumption, which grew worse after the passing of his brother in May 2015 and the conclusion of his divorce two years later. "The other women I'd been with during rampages since my divorce were hardly the dating type. We would satisfy our immediate needs and little else," Biden had stated in the book, adding, "I'm not proud of it."

Navy is the fourth of Hunter's five children, born while he was still seeing Hallie Biden, the widow of his brother Beau Biden, whom he began dating after learning that her husband had passed away from brain cancer in 2015. Biden is allegedly trying to "stifle discovery into his financial affairs while simultaneously reducing his child support obligation on the claim that he now earns less income," according to the petition. "Biden disagrees and declines to furnish all the information sought". The filing says, "Instead, Biden seeks a protective order."

