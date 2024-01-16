In a recent episode of political drama, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia didn’t mince words as she took a swipe at Hunter Biden, who swiftly exited Congress’ hearing shortly after she took the stand. The heated exchange and consistent remarks unraveled during an interview on Sunday Morning Futures with host Maria Bartiromo, where Greene, in an unfiltered manner, called out the president’s son.

Expressing her disbelief at Hunter’s surprise appearance at the hearing, Greene exclaimed, “I was absolutely shocked that he decided to show up that day, and he looked like a child pitching a temper tantrum when he finally got caught and was going to be in trouble. And it was really telling when he left; as soon as Chairman Comber recognized me to speak, he sat there, seemingly unfazed when Nancy Mace was chastising him.”

Hunter Biden ran scared from me last week during a hearing to hold him in contempt.



Hunter is desperate to cover up his involvement in Biden family corruption.



We have evidence of money laundering, bribery, and more. It’s no wonder Hunter ran away - he’s guilty as sin! pic.twitter.com/TbegLrgKAc — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 14, 2024

Greene, famous for her vocal stance on several prominent matters, did not shy away from specifying the focus of her inquiries. As per Fox News reports, she mentioned,” But I think he also knew what I was about to bring up. I've been going after Hunter for violating the Mann Act, and that's the trafficking of women across state lines. And this is a very serious crime, and we have evidence of that on our oversight committee through our investigation. And I was going to bring that up. And I think he knew it.”

In a bombshell move, Greene highlighted what she deemed problematic, “Another thing that I found disturbing was his sugar daddy right there, Kevin Morris, who seems to be bankrolling Hunter Biden and is also the top buyer of Hunter Biden's art. We are beginning an investigation looking into his art because it seems like he's doing the same business he's been doing, which is selling out his daddy's power and selling out Joe Biden's political favors and influence. And that's a serious concern of ours on oversight.”

During her interview with Bartiromo, Greene left no space for ambiguity about the perceived message behind Hunter’s sudden departure, "I think it told everyone who Hunter did not want to hear from. And that was me," she exclaimed, asserting her belief that Hunter was proactively avoiding her criticism.

As per The Gazette sources, this cold war between Greene and Hunter is not the first of its kind. The two figures have a history of disagreements, with Greene previously mocking Hunter’s appearance at his contempt of Congress hearing. This time, the Georgia Republican is confident that the investigation into Hunter’s action would unwrap an "unbelievable amount of corruption and breaking the law," potentially indicating towards President Joe Biden.

As Greene continues to be a vocal proponent of impeaching the president based on evidence gathered through the House Oversight investigation, centrist Republicans have raised concerns about potential losses in swing states. The political landscape remains tense, and the clashes between these influential figures promise to shape the narrative in the days to come.

