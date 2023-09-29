Hunter Biden Reportedly Sought Dad Joe Biden's Help to Pay Alimony

Hunter Biden allegedly pled with his father for financial help in 2018, according to newly disclosed text conversations. Hunter reportedly broke the news to his uncle James Biden that he was unable to pay for his three daughters' college educations or cover their daily living costs. On Wednesday, the House Ways and Means Committee published the records of the reported conversation.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Bennett

According to the reports by the New York Post, Hunter reportedly wrote on Dec 29, 2018, "I can work when I’m in NYC all day every day for the next 3 months. But I can’t pay alimony w/o Dad or tuition or for food and gas. Really, it’s all gone. I can go make it up in 15/20 days I’m sure, but he’s basically made it clear that he’s not paying alimony because Mom made clear that she won’t do it." After the breakup with his sister-in-law-turned-lover Hallie Biden, 53-year-old Hunter discussed about moving into his father's Delaware estate. He continued, "Hallie won’t allow me to be at the house or lend me or pay me back any money. Ashley moves into momoms [sic] house after I told Dad that I would move in there. … That night I told Dad I wanted to stay in the area and [sic] specifically I wanted to live by you and teach my course at Penn and maybe develop another one."

🚨🚨🚨



I’m now sending subpoena for Hunter Biden and James Biden’s personal and business bank records.



We will continue to follow the money. https://t.co/oHzaHzAt7G — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) September 28, 2023

James Biden assured Hunter that with a little more "help" from the former vice president, the new arrangement would be sufficient. In response, he added, "This can work, you need a safe harbor. I can work with your father alone!! We as usual just need several months of his help for this to work. Let’s talk about it. It makes perfect sense to me. This is difficult to fully vet without talking." IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler said in a statement that the assigned prosecutors created an atmosphere where investigators were reluctant to ask questions, so they didn't press James Biden about this interaction. Zeigler added, "This would not allow us to follow normal investigative leads and fully understand the business relationship between James Biden and his family."

According to reports, Hunter allegedly owed the federal government over $200,000 in back taxes for 2017 and 2018, as per the court filings. A Justice Department subpoena for Hunter Biden's tax records was issued in 2018, but the investigation didn't become public knowledge until December 2020, a full month after the 2020 presidential election. He was the subject of a subpoena that sought details on his involvement with many businesses, including Burisma, a gas firm in Ukraine whose board he joined in 2014. Hunter Biden said at the time that he was "confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors."

