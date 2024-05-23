Hunter Biden Plans to Sue Fox News, Claims Photos of Him Doing Meth Were 'Staged'

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is threatening to sue Fox News over their coverage of his personal struggles with addiction. In an exclusive interview with The Daily Beast, the 54-year-old accused the conservative network of a 'systemic f-cking campaign to vilify and dehumanize' him. He claimed many intimate photos showing him using drugs were 'staged.' Three weeks ago, Hunter's attorneys fired off a legal letter to Fox News that threatened a defamation lawsuit while alleging the network conspired with Trump allies and foreign nationals to exploit Hunter's image for profit and to damage his father politically.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Morigi

"I'm not saying my addiction is an excuse for my bad behavior," Hunter further added. "What I'm saying is that my addiction is not an excuse for them to dehumanize me—and in doing so dehumanize everybody from the addict that you pass on the street, to the one that you live with." He also mocked Fox personalities' obsession with calling him a 'crack addict.' Biden said, "That is the principal motivating factor... Addict, addict, addict, addict, you know. Crack addict, he’s a crack addict, smoking crack, addict."

In particular, Hunter pointed to one notorious photo of him sleeping with a glass pipe in his mouth as an example of staged imagery being passed off as real. "That's actually a meth pipe," he said while also adding he never used meth. "Clearly someone took that picture."

After his team sent a letter to the network, Fox removed their The Trial of Hunter Biden streaming series. While Hunter said this act 'doesn’t absolve them from any liability, a spokesperson for Fox defended their 'constitutionally protected coverage' of the 'public figure' facing federal indictments who 'has admitted to multiple incidents of wrongdoing.' A statement by Fox also read, "This program was produced in and has been available since 2022. We are reviewing the concerns that have just been raised and—out of an abundance of caution in the interim—have taken it down."

BREAKING: Lawyers for Hunter Biden plan to sue Fox News 'imminently, according to a letter sent to the network and obtained by NBC News. pic.twitter.com/ydfBYKhBFu — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 29, 2024

While acknowledging the challenges of a defamation case, Hunter claimed any discovery process would reveal far worse behavior from Fox than what emerged in Dominion's lawsuit over 2020 election lies. "If we ever got them, it would make Dominion look like f******, in my opinion, you know, pattycakes," he said. On the other hand, Hunter prepares to face separate trials in Delaware and California on charges of tax fraud and illegal possession of a firearm.

In related news, Hunter once talked about his horrible drug addiction prior to his final journey to recovery in an interview with CBS News in 2021. As Hunter stated in an interview for his book Beautiful Things, "I am more convinced now that trauma was at the center of it." Hunter stated that the car accident in 1972 that killed his mother, Neilia Biden, and his younger sister, Naomi Biden, was the cause of his addiction. "I don't know why I had such a hard time ever admitting that," he said before adding, "There's a lot of research that points to the idea that addicts who suffer from addiction suffer from trauma."