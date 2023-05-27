Hulk Hogan Reveals Biggest Regret of His Wrestling Career

In a recent candid interview, wrestling icon Hulk Hogan made a surprising revelation about his biggest regret. When asked if there is anything he would like to change about his wrestling career, his answer was his choice of finishing move, which impacted his health later in life.

In the world of professional wrestling, few names are as legendary as Hulk Hogan. The blonde-haired, jacked physique 'Hulkster' captured the hearts of fans around the globe during the '80s and became the first wrestling superstar to achieve mainstream success. Known for his larger-than-life persona, catchphrases, and signature moves, Hogan's impact on the industry remains immeasurable.

For years, Hulk Hogan's finishing move was the leg drop — an awe-inspiring maneuver where he would body slam his opponents before delivering a crushing leg drop to secure the victory. This move became synonymous with his character and contributed to his unbeatable status in the ring. Very few wrestlers dared to kick out of the Hulkster's leg drop, making it one of the best finishers of its time, as per SportsKeeda.

However, with the passage of time, Hogan's regret about his signature move became apparent. In his interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Hogan revealed that he deeply regretted using the leg drop due to the back pain it caused him later in life. The toll on his body became evident, and the wrestling legend couldn't help but wonder why he hadn't opted for a less physically demanding finisher.

"Yes. After everybody says, 'Would you do anything different in your wrestling career,' everybody always says 'no.' I would have done something completely different," Hulk Hogan admitted. "When you've got the largest arms in the world, why are you dropping the leg every night for years and destroying your back? Why wouldn't you put people in the sleeper with the largest arms in the world? Why wouldn't you use the sleeper?"

He added, "It could have been me and Piper, sleeper versus sleeper, who knows? But yeah, that's the only regret I have, that leg drop, because back in the day, the ring, sometimes the concrete was easier to land on than these old-school rings. If you go to the Baltimore Civic Center, they had a boxing ring. If you fell down in the ring, you would be paralyzed."

During the interview, Hogan expressed his desire to step into the ring with Austin if he were to make a return. "If he would get in the ring with me, that's the reason I went back to wrestle The Rock, [it] was to get in the ring with 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin because me as a bad guy, as Hollywood Hogan, I could have tore the place down with him because he was the ultimate good guy at the time, but I think he was having some physical problems with his legs and nerve damage, and he was about at the end of his run."