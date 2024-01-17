Hugh Jackman is Determined To Woo Back Estranged Wife Deborah-lee Furness After Separation

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-lee ended their 27-year-old marriage in September 2023. The couple who share two kids, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18, met in 1995 and wed a year later. Jackman spent the holidays alone for the first time in decades and is said to have 'missed his dear wife' greatly, as per Radar Online he has now decided to woo Lee back with his irresistible charm. "Deborra was moved — but remained distant," a source said. "One thing is for sure — Hugh is going to have to summon all the charm he used to become a beloved international star to win her back." However, an insider revealed that Lee is 'not interested' in a reconciliation, "Without a doubt, she misses him. You don't just stop loving someone," the source continued. "However, she also has to love herself and do what is right for her — not him."

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth." "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives." The statement which was exclusively sent to People, concluded: "This is the sole statement either of us will make."

The estranged couple first met on the set of the Australian TV series Corelli, “Deb, she was a big star…I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I’ll never forget,” Hugh, mentioned in an interview in 2017. “She took off her seatbelt and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, ‘Hi, I’m Deborra-lee Furness, nice to meet you.’ I remember thinking, ‘I like this girl.’” As per The Standard, Aussie radio duo Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O Henderson accidentally rang Lee during their live show, Sandilands said: “We have actually called you by mistake, it’s ridiculous. Seriously, this isn’t a stitch-up.” “We didn’t mean to actually call you. But now you’re here, we won’t go into it. We love you, we hope you’re well.”

To which Furness replied: “Thank you guys, I really appreciate it. You’re really sweet.” Sandilands continued: “I just feel it’s too soon. I don’t want to get involved in anything. But we love you, and you ring us when you want to chat.” “Thank you, guys. I really, really appreciate it,” she told the hosts of The Kyle & Jackie O Show before hanging up. As per TMZ, the Wolverine actor had a similar reaction towards paparazzi's questions after his separation, “It’s a difficult time,” he said, “I appreciate your thoughts, man, thank you.”

